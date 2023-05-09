Jury rules Donald Trump sexually abused E Jean Carroll in New York civil suit

E Jean Carroll alleged that the former president raped her in the dressing room of a New York department store in the 1990s. Photograph: EPA

A New York jury on Tuesday found former US president Donald Trump liable for the sexual abuse of the magazine writer E. Jean Carroll in a widely watched civil trial that sought to apply the accountability of the #MeToo era to a dominant political figure.

The federal jury of six men and three women also held Mr Trump (76) liable for defaming Ms Carroll when he posted a statement on his Truth Social website in October, calling her case “a complete con job” and “a Hoax and a lie.”

The jury determined that Ms Carroll had proven Mr Trump sexually abused her, but they rejected the accusation that she had been raped. Sexual abuse is defined in New York as subjecting someone to sexual contact without their consent.

The jury awarded Ms. Carroll (79) a total of $5 million (€4.5 million) in damages. Although more than a dozen women have accused Mr Trump of sexual misconduct over the years, allegations he has always denied, Ms Carroll’s case is the first such claim to be successfully tested before a jury.

The jury’s unanimous verdicts came after three hours of deliberation in Federal District Court in Manhattan. Its findings are civil, not criminal, meaning Mr Trump has not been convicted of any crime and faces no prison time. –New York Times