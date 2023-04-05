Trump calls on Congress to slash funding for Justice Department

Former US president Donald Trump leaves the district attorney’s office on his way to his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on Tuesday, Photograph: Dave Sanders/The New York Times

Former US president Donald Trump has called on his fellow Republicans in Congress to slash funding for the US Justice Department and the FBI, one day after pleading not guilty in New York to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Mr Trump, who is seeking to regain the presidency in 2024, took aim at federal law enforcement authorities even though the historic criminal charges against him - the first brought against any former or sitting president - were pursued by the Manhattan district attorney.

“REPUBLICANS IN CONGRESS SHOULD DEFUND THE DOJ AND FBI UNTIL THEY COME TO THEIR SENSES,” Mr Trump wrote on his social media platform on Wednesday. DOJ stands for the Department of Justice.

Mr Trump’s proposal would be a sharp turn for Republicans, who in the past have supported robust funding for law enforcement and have criticised proposals from some on the left in recent years to “defund” local police departments.

Mr Trump backed spending increases for the Justice Department while serving as president from 2017 to 2021. Its budget increased 4 per cent during that span to $38.7 billion annually, White House figures showed. He also appointed the current FBI director, Christopher Wray, after firing its previous chief, James Comey, in 2017.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has asked Congress in his budget request for the fiscal year beginning October 1st for about $50 billion in funding for the Justice Department, an increase over current levels.

Mr Trump faces two Justice Department criminal investigations led by a special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland. One focuses on efforts by the former president and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election that he lost to Mr Biden. The other focuses on classified documents that he retained after leaving office.

Congress appears unlikely to follow through on Mr Trump’s demand. Republicans control the House of Representatives and Democrats control the Senate. Republicans have called for sharp federal spending cuts in return for voting to raise the US debt ceiling but have yet to put forward specific proposals.

The FBI on Wednesday declined to comment on Mr Trump’s remarks. The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Criminal investigation

Reduced funding for federal law enforcement also would not affect another criminal investigation involving Mr Trump led by a county prosecutor in Georgia, focusing on whether he unlawfully sought to overturn his 2020 election loss in that state.

The office of Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, charged Mr Trump on Tuesday with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records over allegations that he orchestrated payments to two women before the 2016 election to suppress publication of their sexual encounters with him. Prosecutors said the payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal constituted an attempt to conceal a violation of election law.

Opinion polls show Mr Trump as the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination as he seeks to deny Mr Biden a second term in office.

Mr Trump has complained over the years that law enforcement at the national and state level were targeting him for political purposes, and his fellow Republicans in Congress have held hearings to examine what they describe as the “weaponisation” of government.

He and his allies have accused Mr Bragg, a Democrat, of bringing the charges for political reasons. However, Mr Bragg said after the charges were brought that he has a responsibility to ensure everyone stands equal before the law.

Mr Trump appeared at an arraignment in New York on Tuesday before flying back to his home in Florida to make public remarks. He declared himself the victim of election interference, without offering evidence.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Monday found that 51 per cent of Americans, including 80 per cent of Republicans, said they believed the charges are politically motivated.

The judge in the Manhattan case, Juan Merchan, has set the next hearing for December 4th, when campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination will be intensifying. Legal experts have said a trial may not get under way for a year. Indictment or even conviction does not legally prevent a person from running for president. - Reuters