Hurricane Ian: ‘Substantial loss of life’ feared as Biden declares major disaster in Florida

Local authorities warned that the storm could affect people hundreds of kilometres from where it came ashore on the southwest coast on Wednesday afternoon. Photograph: Ricardo Arduengo/Getty Images

US president Joe Biden has declared a major disaster in parts of Florida due to the impact of Hurricane Ian, opening the way for several areas to receive federal aid.

“This could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history. The numbers are still unclear but we are hearing early reports of what may be substantial loss of life,” Mr Biden said on Thursday.

“My message to the people of Florida and to the country: At times like this, America comes together. We’re going to pull together as one team, as one America,” he said.

“However long it takes, we’re going to get there... That’s my commitment to you.”

Florida governor Ron DeSantis said on Thursday morning that the effects of the storm had been “historic”. He said the state had experienced a “500-year flood event”.

The island of Sanibel has been cut off from the mainland as part of the only bridge was swept away in the storm. Mr DeSantis said Sanibel causeway and Pine Island bridge were “not passable and they are going to require structural re-builds”.

A 20m (65 feet) section of the bridge was reported to have broken off and fallen into the Gulf of Mexico. The roof of a hospital intensive care unit in Port Charlotte in the south west of the state was torn off by the hurricane.

More than 2.6 million people across Florida were without power on Thursday morning.

The governor said that in some areas there had been significant damage to electricity infrastructure. He said two counties, Charlotte and Lee in south west Florida, were “basically off the grid at the moment”.

“Charlotte and Lee reconnects are going to likely have to be re-building of that infrastructure. Crews are on their way down right now, but that is going to be more than just connecting a power line back to a pole.”

Boats are rocked by waves in South Gandy Channel as high winds from Hurricane Ian blow through Tampa, Florida. Photograph: Johnny Milano/New York Times

Mr DeSantis said the storm was having “broad impacts across the state”. He warned that there would be record flooding in locations that were hundreds of miles from where Hurricane Ian made landfall close to Fort Myers on the south west coast.

The US National Hurricane Center said the storm, which is now heading towards the north east of Florida with maximum sustained winds of 104km/h (65mph) was expected to weaken further on Friday. However, it warned it could intensify again at times and "could be near hurricane strength when it approaches South Carolina" at the weekend

The US National Hurricane Center said the storm, which is now heading towards the north east of Florida with maximum sustained winds of 104km/h (65mph) was expected to weaken further on Friday. However, it warned it could intensify again at times and “could be near hurricane strength when it approaches South Carolina” at the weekend.