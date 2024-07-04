Britain awaits 10pm election exit poll as Labour tries to win back power

Britons will get a sense at 10pm on Friday of the accuracy of the cascade of last-minute election polls that predicted a disastrous result for the Conservative Party and the return to power of Labour to after 14 years in the wilderness.

A comprehensive exit poll based on real voting patterns that aims to predict the national result will be released by the main UK broadcasters as soon as polling stations shut at 10pm. It is expected to give a clear indication of whether Labour leader Keir Starmer is on course to take Downing Street.

Earlier, Mr Starmer and Rishi Sunak, the embattled Tory prime minister who fought a troubled election campaign against a backdrop of gaffes, voted in London and Yorkshire respectively. Turnout was said to be high across Britain and Northern Ireland, with the final number expected to be close to the two-thirds turnout achieved in 2019.

A slew of senior Tory cabinet members, including chancellor of the exchequer Jeremy Hunt and the UK’s defence secretary Grant Shapps were battling to try to save their seats.

Former prime minister Liz Truss, whose calamitous six-week premiership in late 2022 put the Tory party’s poll numbers in a tailspin from which they have never recovered was also said to be fighting hard to retain her seat in South West Norfolk.

In Scotland, Labour has been attempting to regain the ground it lost over the last decade to the Scottish National Party (SNP). A good result for Labour north of the Scottish border was considered central to Mr Starmer’s plan to win an overall majority.