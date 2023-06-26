Nicola Bulley died from drowning with no evidence of assault, inquest told

Nicola Bulley: vanished after dropping her daughters at school then taking her dog for a walk along the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, on January 27th. Photograph: PA Wire

Nicola Bulley died from drowning with no evidence that she was harmed or had alcohol in her bloodstream, a consultant pathologist has told an inquest in the UK.

The inquest into the death of the 45-year-old mortgage broker opened in Preston, Lancashire, on Monday.

Ms Bulley vanished on January 27th. Her body was found on February 19th, about 2km from where she was first reported as missing.

The intervening three-week police search was unlike any other UK missing person investigation anyone could recall. It has been described as “a carnival of hysteria” that included intense media attention, a social media frenzy of conspiracy theories and the arrival in a sleepy Lancashire village of online sleuths, influencers and psychics.

The inquest, expected to last two days, is taking place in the Victorian council chamber of County Hall in Preston, before James Adeley, senior coroner for Lancashire

On Monday, the consultant pathologist Alison Armour said all the evidence suggested Ms Bulley died as a result of drowning.

Her forehead was caked in mud, Dr Armour said, and dirt found in her body was among “typical features we see in cases of drowning”. Her lungs were enlarged and watery fluid was found in her body.

Tiny traces of alcohol were found but they can be explained by a postmortem process involving bacteria, she said.

The coroner asked: “At the time of her death she essentially had no alcohol in her bloodstream?”

Dr Armour replied: “That’s my opinion.”

She was asked if there was evidence Bulley had been assaulted or if there was any third-party involvement. She replied no.

Ms Bulley, originally from Chelmsford, Essex, and living with her family in the village of Inskip, Lancashire, disappeared after dropping off her daughters, aged six and nine, at school.

She then took her springer spaniel, Willow, on what was their usual dog walking route along the River Wyre in the village of St Michael’s on the Wyre. Her phone, still connected to a Teams work call, was discovered on a bench overlooking the water.

Ms Bulley was categorised as a high-risk missing person and a major police search operation began.

Police theorised that she fell in the river because of an issue with her dog, a theory rejected by her family who called in private underwater search specialists to help in the search. They found nothing.

The huge police search involving drones and helicopters, the door knocking, the volunteer search parties, the detailed examination of CCTV and searches of outbuildings were all taking place amid a conspiratorial social media frenzy.

When the body was finally discovered downstream from the bench, the police and media faced criticism.

During the search, Paul Ansell, her partner of 12 years, gave TV interviews appealing for help – saying their daughters wanted their mother home.

As the days passed and speculation continued online, Lancashire police revealed Ms Bulley had struggled with alcohol issues and perimenopause.

This prompted widespread criticism for disclosing her personal information, with UK home secretary Suella Braverman and prime minister Rishi Sunak questioned about the police approach and the force facing investigation. Commentators and campaigners accused police of sexism.

An independent review of Lancashire police’s handling of the case is under way.

The media watchdog Ofcom is also in contact with ITV and Sky after they were directly criticised by Ms Bulley’s family.

Her family excoriated the media and the sections of the public who had accused Mr Ansell of wrongdoing and “misquoted and vilified” friends and family. “This is absolutely appalling, they have to be held accountable, this cannot happen to another family,” they said. - Guardian