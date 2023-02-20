Body found in Lancashire river is missing woman Nicola Bulley, UK police confirm

A Lancashire Police notice appealing for information on missing Nicola Bulley is displayed by a footpath near the River Wyre on February 20th. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

Police have confirmed that a body pulled from a river in Lancashire is that of the missing woman Nicola Bulley.

Lancashire constabulary said they had identified her after a body was found by two walkers in undergrowth near the village of St Michael’s on Wyre on Sunday.

The 45-year-old mortgage adviser, who went missing 24 days ago, was discovered less than a mile from where she was last seen walking her dog after dropping off her two young daughters at school on January 27th.

Lancashire police said the case was now in the hands of the coroner.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, the assistant chief constable Peter Lawson said: “Sadly, we are now able to confirm that yesterday we recovered Nicola Bulley from the River Wyre.

“Nicola’s family have been informed and are of course devastated. Our thoughts are with them at this time as well as with all her loved ones and the wider community.

“We recognise the huge impact that Nicola’s disappearance has had on her family and friends, but also on the people of St Michael’s. We would like to thank all of those who have helped during what has been a hugely complex and highly emotional investigation.

“Today’s development is not the outcome any of us would have wanted, but we hope that it can at least start to provide some answers for Nicola’s loved ones, who remain foremost in our thoughts.

“The case is now being handled by HM coroner.”

A statement was read out on behalf of Bulley’s family, which was predominantly an excoriating assessment of the media response to her disappearance.

“Our girls will get the support they need from the people who love them the most,” the statement said.

“And it saddens us to think that one day we will have to explain to them that the press and members of the public accused their dad of wrongdoing, misquoted and vilified friends and family. This is absolutely appalling, they have to be held accountable, this cannot happen to another family.”

The family singled out ITV and Sky News for making contact with them directly on Sunday night after police confirmed a body had been found, adding they had asked for privacy.

“They again have taken it upon themselves to run stories about us to sell papers and increase their own profits,” the statement said. “It is shameful they have acted in this way. Leave us alone now.

“Do the press and other media channels and so-called professionals not know when to stop? These are our lives and our children’s lives.”

The statement concluded: “Finally, Nikki, you are no longer a missing person, you have been found, we can let you rest now. We love you, always have and always will, we’ll take it from here.” - Guardian