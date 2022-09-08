Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II dies at the age of 96

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, has died at age 96, according to Buckingham Palace.

The queen, who was 96, died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Earlier, she had been put under medical supervision after doctors became “concerned” about her health.

Her children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, as well as her grandsons William and Harry, were reported to be at the estate.

The queen was seen in public for the first time in several weeks on Tuesday when she received the outgoing and incoming British prime ministers at her Scottish residence. She looked bright but frail, and used a walking stick during the audiences with Boris Johnson, who tendered his resignation, and Liz Truss, whom she appointed as his successor.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

It was the first time a prime minister has had to travel to Balmoral for an audience with the queen, who would normally have seen incoming leaders at Buckingham Palace.

In the last year, the queen has been grieving the loss of her husband, Prince Philip, after 74 years of marriage.

Concerns about her health emerged in October when she cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland. She missed the Easter church service after a Covid infection two months earlier was said to have left her exhausted.

She then missed a parade to celebrate her 70th jubilee due to “discomfort” and Prince Charles deputised for her at the opening of parliament in May.

The queen was the longest-serving of all British monarchs, reigning for 70 years. She was the first British monarch since King Henry VII who did not reign over the whole island of Ireland. In 2011, she became the first British monarch to visit the State since independence.

Born on April 21st, 1926, she was the first child and elder daughter of Prince Albert, Duke of York, and grandchild of the reigning king, George V. She became heir to the throne when her father succeeded as King George VI in 1936 upon the unanticipated abdication of his elder brother King Edward VIII, who had no children.