Britain’s new king describes death of Queen Elizabeth as the ‘greatest sadness’

Members of the public gather outside Buckingham Palace in central London, following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA

Britain’s new king has described the death of Queen Elizabeth, who he called his “beloved mother”, as the “greatest sadness” for his family. His words came soon after Buckingham Palace confirmed the queen (96), who served as head of state for more than 70 years, died “peacefully” on Thursday afternoon.

One of the first acts of the new monarch — whose title has been confirmed by the prime minister Liz Truss as King Charles III — was to speak of his grief and highlight the “respect and deep affection” in which the queen was “so widely held”.

He said in a written statement: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

In an address outside 10 Downing Street, Ms Truss, who was appointed by the queen on Tuesday, said: “It is an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years. Her life of service stretched beyond most of our living memories. In return, she was loved and admired by the people in the United Kingdom and all around the world.”

Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, said: “Above the clashes of politics, she stood not for what the nation fought over, but what it agreed upon. As Britain changed rapidly around her, this dedication became the still point of our turning world.”

Former prime minister Boris Johnson, who visited the queen at Balmoral Castle in Scotland to resign on Tuesday, said: “This is our country’s saddest day because she had a unique and simple power to make us happy. That is why we loved her.”

Former prime minister Tony Blair said: “We have lost not just our monarch but the matriarch of our nation, the figure who more than any other brought our country together, kept us in touch with our better nature, personified everything which makes us proud to be British.”

Joe Biden, the US president, said the queen was “more than a monarch. She defined an era”. In his tribute, posted to the White House website, Biden called her “a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock alliance between the UK and US”

He said: “In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her.”

He added: “She was the first British monarch to whom people all around the world could feel a personal and immediate connection ... She stood in solidarity with the US during our darkest days after 9/11, when she poignantly reminded us that ‘Grief is the price we pay for love’.”

Bill Clinton, the 42nd president of the US, wrote: “We will always be grateful for the kindness she showed us through the years, particularly during our visits to Buckingham Palace in 1995 and 2000, and for all she did to deepen the special relationship.”

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the US, also sent prayers on behalf of himself and his wife: “Rosalynn and I extend our condolences to the family of Queen Elizabeth II and the citizens of the United Kingdom. Her dignity, graciousness, and sense of duty have been an inspiration and we join the millions around the world in mourning a remarkable leader.”

Former US President Barack Obama said he and wife Michelle had been “awed” by the queen’s “legacy of tireless, dignified public service”.

In a statement posted on Twitter, he said: “Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as president and first lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity. Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humour and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance.”

Churches are being urged to toll their bells across England on Friday to mark the death of the Queen. The Church of England has sent out guidance to parish churches, chapels and cathedrals encouraging them to toll their bells or open for prayer or special services following the announcement from Buckingham Palace.

It is understood that several sporting bodies, including the soccer’s Premier League, will hold emergency talks on Friday to discuss whether sport should resume at the weekend.