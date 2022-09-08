President and Taoiseach pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth following her death

President Michael D Higgins with Queen Elizabeth II before the banquet held at Windsor Castle during his State visit in 2014. Photograph: Alan Betson

President Michael D Higgins has led tributes to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, saying she “set out a new, forward looking relationship between our nations” and will be “deeply missed”.

On Thursday evening, Buckingham Palace announced the queen, who was 96, had died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Earlier, she had been put under medical supervision after doctors became “concerned” about her health.

In a statement, President Higgins said it is “with profound regret and deep personal sadness” that he learned of her death, and expressed his “heartfelt sympathy” to the royal family on their loss.

“Her personal commitment to her role and extraordinary sense of duty were the hallmarks of her period as queen, which will hold a unique place in British history,” he said.

“Her reign of 70 years encompassed periods of enormous change, during which she represented a remarkable source of reassurance to the British people. This was a reassurance based on a realism of the significance of present events, rather than any narrow conception of history.”

President Higgins said he recalls the “exceptional hospitality” afforded to he and his wife Sabina when they visited Britain in 2014.

“As we know, the queen often spoke of how much she enjoyed her own historic State Visit to Ireland in 2011, the first such visit by a British monarch since Irish independence, and during which she did so much through eloquent word and generous gesture to improve relations between our two islands,” he said.

“Queen Elizabeth’s visit was pivotal in laying a firm basis for an authentic and ethical understanding between our countries. During those memorable few days eleven years ago, the queen did not shy away from the shadows of the past. Her moving words and gestures of respect were deeply appreciated and admired by the people of Ireland and set out a new, forward looking relationship between our nations — one of respect, close partnership and sincere friendship.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin described Queen Elizabeth’s reign as one of “historic duration, immense consequence and a focus of respect and admiration around the world.

“Her dedication to duty and public service were self-evident and her wisdom and experience truly unique. The queen’s passing is indeed the end of an era,” he said.

“Her state visit to Ireland in 2011 marked a crucial step in the normalisation of relations with our nearest neighbour. That visit was a great success, largely because of the many gracious gestures and warm remarks made by the queen during her time in Ireland.”

Mr Martin said the Irish Government will join her grieving family and people to mourn the loss of “an exceptional woman who led by quiet and dignified example and who touched so many lives over her exceptionally long reign”.

He added:“Our world is a poorer place for her passing but a far richer and better place as a result of her long life and enduring contribution.”