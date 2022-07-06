Boris Johnson ‘refuses to quit’ after cabinet delegation calls for resignation

A defiant Boris Johnson has rejected calls from cabinet colleagues to quit as British prime minister after support for his leadership collapsed at Westminster.

Mr Johnson met ministers in No 10 on Thursday, where he was told he had lost the confidence of the Tory party and could not continue in office.

Home secretary Priti Patel, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, transport secretary Grant Shapps, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis and Welsh secretary Simon Hart were among the cabinet ministers telling Mr Johnson to stand down.

The PA news agency understands that Ms Patel spoke to the prime minister to convey the “overwhelming view” of the parliamentary party.

Seventeen ministers, and a line of ministerial aides, resigned as Mr Johnson’s authority drained away in a dramatic 24 hours in Westminster.

The prime minister was grilled by the Commons liaison committee on Wednesday afternoon after a number of senior government ministers resigned, saying he was the wrong person to lead the country

There he repeated his commitment to stay in place as the UK’s leader amid a mounting revolt against his leadership.

When asked about the delegation of senior Conservatives urging him to resign, he said: “I’m not going to give a running commentary on political events, we’re going to get on with the government of the country.”

The resignations came after the prime minister apologised for appointing Chris Pincher deputy chief whip and admitted that he was made aware of complaints about his behaviour. Mr Pincher lost the Conservative whip last week following allegations that he groped two men while drunk in a private members’ club.

Downing Street initially claimed that Mr Johnson had not heard about any specific allegations about Mr Pincher before making him deputy chief whip earlier this year. But, on Tuesday morning, former foreign office permanent secretary Simon McDonald accused No 10 of “not telling the truth” about what the prime minister knew about a complaint against Mr Pincher while he was a foreign office minister in 2019.

A new confidence vote in Mr Johnson will not be brought until at least next week, after the Conservative Party committee governing the rules agreed to elect a new executive before considering allowing one.

The so-called 1922 Committee decided it would hold an election to its executive on Monday, before deciding whether to change the rules to bring forward a confidence vote, three Conservative lawmakers said.

That new executive of the committee, which oversees any confidence vote in a Conservative Party leader, will then decide whether to change the rules to bring forward such a vote, which currently cannot take place until next year.

At prime minister’s questions, Mr Johnson defied calls to resign despite a fresh wave of ministerial resignations, a scathing attack by former cabinet minister Sajid Javid and signs that support on the Tory backbenches is ebbing away.

Mr Johnson said the “colossal mandate” he had been handed by voters in 2019 means he should keep going despite the “difficult circumstances” he faces.

His appearance in the House of Commons came as six more government ministers and two ministerial aides quit on Wednesday, following the exit of senior figures including Rishi Sunak and Mr Javid the night before. More than 30 MPs have resigned from the government since Tuesday afternoon.

Tory Tim Loughton asked Mr Johnson in the Commons if there are “any circumstances” in which he should resign.

How will the Tories remove their unwanted leader?

The prime minister replied: “Clearly if there were circumstances in which I felt it was impossible for the government to go on and discharge the mandate that we have been given or if I felt, for instance, that we were being frustrated in our desire to support the Ukrainian people… then I would.

“But frankly the job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances when he has been handed a colossal mandate is to keep going, and that’s what I’m going to do.”

But Tory MP Gary Sambrook told Mr Johnson directly: “There is nothing left for him but to take responsibility and resign,” while former Cabinet minister David Davis called on the PM to “put the interests of the nation before his own interests”.

The prime minister stayed in the Commons chamber as former health secretary Mr Javid set out the reasons for his resignation, saying Mr Johnson was not going to change and “enough is enough”.

Former health secretary Sajid Javid delivers a personal statement to the House of Commons. Photograph: PA

Mr Javid said: “Treading the tightrope between loyalty and integrity has become impossible in recent months.

“I will never risk losing my integrity.”

He said “the problem starts at the top and I believe that is not going to change”.

In a message to cabinet ministers who decided not to quit, he said: “Not doing something is an active decision.

At prime minister’s questions, opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer said: “Anyone quitting now after defending all that hasn’t got a shred of integrity. Isn’t this the first recorded case of the sinking ships fleeing the rats?”

Mr Starmer read out the testimony of a man who accused a Conservative former minister of sexual assault, and which is at the centre of the wave of resignations.

After reading out the testimony of the man who accused Christopher Pincher of assault, Mr Starmer said: “I accept that is not easy listening, but it is a reminder to all those propping up this prime minister just how serious this situation is.

Mr Johnson replied that Mr Pincher no longer had his government job, nor the Conservative whip.

On Wednesday morning, Robin Walker resigned as schools standards minister, telling the prime minister the “great achievements” of the government have become “overshadowed by mistakes and questions about integrity”.

Will Quince quit as children and families minister, saying he could not accept being sent out to defend the prime minister on television with inaccurate information over the Chris Pincher row.

Treasury economic secretary John Glen quit, telling the prime minister he could not reconcile staying in the job with “the complete lack of confidence I have in your continuing leadership of our country”.

Victoria Atkins resigned as a minister in the ministry of justice, telling Mr Johnson: “I can no longer pirouette around our fractured values. We can and must do better than this. ”Laura Trott resigned as a ministerial aide, saying “trust in politics is – and must always be – of the utmost importance, but sadly in recent months this has been lost”, while Felicity Buchan also stood down as a parliamentary private secretary, calling for “fresh leadership”.

The prime minister’s authority had already been damaged by a confidence vote which saw 41 per cent of his own MPs withdraw their support in June.

The loss of crunch byelections in Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton later that month triggered the resignation of party chairman Oliver Dowden, while there is still lingering anger over coronavirus lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street.

Tory MPs are also uneasy about the government’s high-spending, high-taxing approach as a result of the response to the pandemic. — Agencies