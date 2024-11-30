Hamas delegation travels to Cairo amid efforts to revive Gaza ceasefire talks

A Hamas delegation will arrive in Cairo on Saturday for talks with Egyptian officials after the United States said it would begin new efforts with Qatar, Egypt and Turkey to revive Gaza ceasefire talks.

Months of efforts to negotiate a ceasefire in Gaza have yielded scant progress, and negotiations are now on hold.

A ceasefire in the parallel conflict between Israel and Lebanon’s Hizbullah, an ally of Hamas, took effect before dawn on Wednesday, bringing a halt to hostilities that had escalated sharply in recent months and had overshadowed the Gaza conflict.

Announcing the Lebanon accord on Tuesday, US president Joe Biden said he would now renew his push for a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and he urged Israel and Hamas to seize the moment.

Israel’s campaign in Gaza has killed nearly 44,300 people and displaced nearly all the enclave’s population at least once, Gaza officials say. Vast swathes of the territory are in ruins.

The Hamas-led militants who attacked southern Israeli communities 13 months ago, triggering the war, killed some 1,200 people and captured more than 250 hostages, Israel has said.

A push for ceasefire talks comes as an Israeli air strike killed at least 10 Palestinians in a house in Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza, medics said.

Others were killed in the northern and southern areas of the Gaza Strip, medics added. There was no fresh statement by the Israeli military on Friday, but on Thursday it said its forces were continuing to “strike terror targets as part of the operational activity in the Gaza Strip”.

Israeli tanks had entered northern and western areas of Nuseirat on Thursday. They withdrew from northern areas on Friday but remained active in western parts of the camp. The Palestinian civil emergency service said teams were unable to respond to distress calls from residents trapped in their homes.

Dozens of Palestinians returned on Friday to areas where the army had retreated to check on damage to their homes.

Medics and relatives covered up dead bodies that lay on the road with blankets or white shrouds and carried them away on stretchers.

“Forgive me, my wife, forgive me, my Ibtissam, forgive me, my dear,” one grief-stricken man moaned through tears beside his wife’s corpse.

Medics said an Israeli drone on Friday had killed Ahmed Al-Kahlout, head of the intensive care unit at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya, on the northern edge of the Gaza Strip, where the army has been operating since early October.

Contacted by Reuters, the Israeli military said it was unaware of a strike occurring in this location or time frame.

Kamal Adwan Hospital is one of three medical facilities on the northern edge of the Gaza Strip that barely functions now due to shortages of medical, fuel, and food supplies. Most of its medical staff have been detained or expelled by the Israeli army, health officials say.

On Friday, Palestinian civil emergency service, Hamas and the Palestinian official news agency WAFA put the number of Palestinians killed in two Israeli strikes in Beit Lahiya in the past 24 hours at 70. There was no immediate confirmation of the figure by the local health ministry.

In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and accused Israel of “using the weapon of starvation against the people [in northern Gaza] to displace them from their land and homes”.

The Israeli army said forces operating in Beit Lahiya, Beit Hanoun and Jabalia since October 5th aimed to prevent Hamas militants from regrouping and waging attacks from those areas. Residents said the army was depopulating the towns of Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun as well as the Jabalia refugee camp. – Reuters