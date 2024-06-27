Israel-Gaza war: Israel warns it could take Lebanon ‘back to the stone age’

Relatives and supporters of Israelis held hostage by Palestinian militants in Gaza since October demonstrate in Tel Aviv. Photograph: JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Israel’s defence minister, Yoav Gallant, has warned Israel’s military is capable of taking Lebanon “back to the stone age” in any war with Hizbullah militants but insisted his government prefers a diplomatic solution on the Israel-Lebanon border.

Speaking to reporters as his trip to Washington wrapped up, Mr Gallant also said he discussed with senior US officials his “day after” proposals for governance of postwar Gaza that would include local Palestinians, regional partners and the United States, but that it would be “a long and complex process”.

US president Joe Biden’s top aides told Mr Gallant that Washington would maintain a pause on a shipment of heavy bombs for Israel while the issue is under review, a senior US official told Reuters.

The official said the allies remain in discussions about the single shipment of powerful munitions, which was paused by Mr Biden in May over concerns they could cause more Palestinian civilian deaths in Gaza.

Israeli forces pounded several areas across Gaza on Wednesday, and residents reported fierce fighting overnight in Rafah. Residents said fighting intensified in the Tel Al-Sultan neighbourhood in western Rafah, where tanks were also trying to force their way north amid heavy clashes.

The armed wings of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad said fighters attacked Israeli forces with anti-tank rockets and mortar bombs.

One Israeli soldier was killed and one severely injured during a military raid in the Israeli occupied West Bank, the military said in a statement.

Palestinian media said that Israeli forces raided a pharmacy near Jenin Governmental Hospital, on the outskirts of Jenin refugee camp, and arrested people inside it, transferring them to an unknown destination.

A resident said Israeli bulldozers destroyed infrastructure inside the camp and in the city of Jenin.

The Palestinian prisoners’ association said Israeli forces arrested 28 people, nine of them from Jenin.

Antigovernment protesters have again attempted to block a highway inside Israel, calling for Binyamin Netanyahu’s government to strike a hostage release deal and call elections.

As well as the protest on the highway, demonstrations are planned outside the homes of significant figures in the Israeli government, and there are continued calls for a general strike.

Elsewhere, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused western powers of backing what he said were Israeli plans to attack Lebanon and “spread war” throughout the region.

“Israel is now setting its sights on Lebanon and we see that western powers behind the scenes are patting Israel on the back and even supporting them,” he told lawmakers from his ruling AKP party. – Guardian