Israel-Gaza war: 17 Palestinians reportedly killed by double Israeli strike on refugee camp

A Palestinian man sits on a sofa with the remains of exploded ordnance at his feet, near the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. Photograph: EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images

Seventeen Palestinians are reported to have been killed by double Israeli strike on Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Those killed died in “two separate attacks on homes in Nuseirat accommodating displaced families who had recently evacuated from Rafah”, according to Hani Mahmoud of Al Jazeera.

“The first strike killed ten people, including women and children. Five of them were from the same family. An hour later, the second attack targeted another family’s home. The victims include not only the parents and their children, but also the grandparents,” he said.

Al Jazeera has been banned from operating inside Israel by Binyamin Netanyahu’s government.

READ MORE

Local media sources also reported a number of people were killed in the Gaza Strip overnight in separate Israeli strikes on the Nuseirat refugee camp after a night described as “heavy bombardment”.

The UN human rights chief on Tuesday warned that the rights situation in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, was drastically deteriorating, while there had been “unconscionable death and suffering” in Gaza.

Volker Türk, UN high commissioner for human rights, said: “The situation in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is dramatically deteriorating.”

He said that as of June 15th, 528 Palestinians, 133 of them children, had been killed by Israeli security forces or settlers since October, in some cases raising “serious concerns of unlawful killings”.

In Israel, a legislator from Mr Netanyahu’s Likud party has likened people protesting against the government in Israel to “a branch of Hamas”.

The Times of Israel reports that MK Nissim Vaturi, speaking on a radio station, said “there are a few branches of Hamas – the fighting branch of wicked terrorists who murder children, and the branch of the protests”.

Antigovernment protesters converged on Jerusalem on Monday, calling for new elections in an effort to replace the prime minister.

Discontent is mounting about the conduct of the war in Gaza and antigovernment groups have called for a week of daily protests. People were injured and multiple arrests were made at last night’s demonstration outside Mr Netanyahu’s Jerusalem home.

Elsewhere, two key Democrats in the US Congress have agreed to support a major arms sale to Israel that includes 50 F-15 fighter jets worth more than $18bn (€16bn), the Washington Post has reported.

Representative Gregory Meeks and Senator Ben Cardin have signed off on the deal under heavy pressure from the Biden administration after the two lawmakers had for months held up the sale, the Post reported. – Guardian