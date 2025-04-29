Ireland defender Louise Quinn announces retirement from football after 121 caps

Ireland’s Louise Quinn in action against Alessia Russo of England during the European Women's Championship qualifier at the Aviva Stadium in April 2024. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Ireland centre back Louise Quinn has announced her retirement from football after 121 caps, one of seven women’s internationals to make over appearances for her country.

After making the breakthrough as a teenager with Peamount United, she captained the club to the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division title in the league’s inaugural season in 2011/12 and she was selected on to the team of the season.

She went on to win two League Cups with Peamount United and make seven appearances in the Women’s Champions League, where she is one of four players, since the league’s inception, to score a European hat-trick following her three goals against ZNK Krka in August 2011.

A move to Eskilstuna United in Sweden in 2013 kick-started Quinn’s club journey abroad that also included spells in England with Notts County, Arsenal and Birmingham City, as well as a season in Italy with Fiorentina. During her time at Arsenal, the Wicklow native won the Women’s Super League and the FA Women’s League Cup.

At international level, Quinn represented Ireland at under-17 and under-19 level before making her senior debut as a late substitute in an friendly win over Poland in Dublin in February 2008.

The 34-year-old made her 100th appearance in the friendly win against Morocco in November 2022 and she played the full 90 minutes in all three games at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The Blessington native is currently fourth on the Irish women’s top scorers list with 16 goals – the first of which came in an Algarve Cup loss to Portugal in March 2012. Known for her heading ability, it is hardly surprising that 15 of Quinn’s 16 senior goals came from her head.

Nominated five times for the FAI senior women’s player of the year, she won the award in 2013 and 2019. Her last appearance for Ireland was the 3-1 European Championship qualifying victory over France in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in July 2024.

Reflecting on her career, Quinn said: “When the time arrives that you need to write your retirement statement, they are the hardest words to find. But it is time for me to hang up the boots.

Ireland's Louise Quinn salutes the supporters after the 2023 World Cup game against Canada in Perth. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“There are so many reasons as to why or why not but it’s just one of those things, when you know, you know.

“I have had the honour of playing with some incredible clubs, Blessington FC, Lakeside, Peamount United, Eskilstuna United, Notts County, Arsenal, Fiorentina and Birmingham City.

“I’ve been through it all with these clubs; I’ve won, lost, been promoted, relegated, experienced liquidation, reached the Champions League with many headers scored and many tackles missed. But they all have all given me a chance to prove how much I love the game. And that’s it, I love the game and I’m going miss it.

“The Ireland team ... that is the reason why I always wanted to play this game. Some of the best moments of my life have been in the green jersey. I’ve been part of something so special. The foundations were laid by legends of the women’s team before me and for a short period I was lucky enough to play with a few of them too.

“Then it was up to us to continue that fight to put the Ireland team on map on the international stage. We built, we fought, we were ALWAYS a team, a group that would give everything to everyone in our Irish bubble. And the World Cup proved that dreams do come true.

“To my family, Mam, Dad, Sinead and Viv, what would I do without you? We’ve travelled the world together because of this game. You made it so easy for me to be me and just to find fun, love and obsession with football.

“The loves of my life, Eilish and Daragh. I am so excited to see our little family grow and what is next for us! Eilish, your support through the last few years has made me love football even more. Your ‘no fear’ attitude has rubbed off on me.

“To my friends, team-mates, coaches, fans and everyone who helped me along the way, the influence you have had over me has made me the person that I am. It has been the best experience of my life. I wouldn’t change a thing. For now, I just can’t wait to spend time with my family.”

FAI chief football officer Marc Canham said: “Louise deserves her place in Irish football history as one of our best defenders and most consistent performers. She stood out in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division and went on to have a fine club career overseas, but it is her performances for Ireland that we will remember most. She has been an excellent player and a brilliant ambassador for women and girls’ football.”

FAI president Paul Cooke said: “On behalf of the Football Association of Ireland, I’d like to thank Louise for her incredible career and service to the Ireland Women’s National Team since making her debut in 2008. She has been a brilliant defender and a scorer of important goals. We look forward to honouring her at an upcoming international game.”