Binyamin Netanyahu presents first official postwar plan for Gaza

A young boy stands amid the destruction following overnight Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday. Photograph: Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu has presented a “day after” plan for Gaza, his first official proposal for when the war in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory ends.

According to the document, presented to members of Israel’s security Cabinet on Thursday and seen by Reuters on Friday, Israel would maintain security control over all land west of Jordan, including the occupied West Bank and Gaza – territories where the Palestinians want to create an independent state.

In the long-term goals listed, Netanayhu rejects the "unilateral recognition" of a Palestinian state. He says a settlement with the Palestinians will only be achieved through direct negotiations between the two sides – but it did not name who the Palestinian party would be.

In Gaza, Netanyahu outlines demilitarisation and deradicalisation as goals to be achieved in the medium term. He does not elaborate on when that intermediary stage would begin or how long it would last. But he conditions the rehabilitation of the Gaza Strip, much of which has been laid to waste by Israel’s offensive, on its complete demilitarisation.

Netanyahu proposes Israel have a presence on the Gaza-Egypt border in the south of the enclave and co-operates with Egypt and the United States in that area to prevent smuggling attempts, including at the Rafah crossing.

To replace Hamas rule in Gaza while maintaining public order, Netanyahu suggests working with local representatives "who are not affiliated with terrorist countries or groups and are not financially supported by them".

He calls for shutting down the UN Palestinian refugees agency UNRWA and replacing it with other international aid groups.

“The prime minister’s document of principles reflects broad public consensus over the goals of the war and for replacing Hamas rule in Gaza with a civilian alternative,” a statement by the prime minister’s office said.

The document was distributed to security cabinet members to start a discussion on the issue.

The war was triggered by a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7th in which 1,200 people were killed and 253 taken hostage, according to Israeli counts.

Vowing to destroy Hamas, Israel has responded with an air and ground assault on blockaded Gaza that has killed more than 29,500 people and injured nearly 70,000, according to Palestinian health authorities. The offensive has displaced most of the territory’s population and caused widespread hunger and disease.

The spokesman for Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, told Reuters that Netanyahu’s proposal was doomed to fail, as were any Israeli plans to change the geographic and demographic realities in Gaza.

"If the world is genuinely interested in having security and stability in the region, it must end Israel's occupation of Palestinian land and recognise an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital," he said.

The war in Gaza has revived international calls – including Israel's main backer the United States – for the so-called two-state solution as the ultimate goal for resolving the decades long Israel-Palestinian conflict. However, a number of senior Israeli politicians oppose this.

The two-state solution has long been a core Western policy in the region but little progress has been made on achieving Palestinian statehood since the signing of the Oslo Accords in the early 1990s.

Meanwhile, Israel plans to approve the construction of more than 3,300 new homes in settlements in the occupied West Bank, a senior Cabinet minister from the far-right wing of the Israeli government has announced, reports AP.

Approval of new construction is bound to elicit condemnation from the US at a time when the relationship between the allies is fraught because of disagreements over the course of Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. According to AP, finance minister Bezalel Smotrich said in a statement late on Thursday that the new construction is meant as a response to a fatal Palestinian shooting attack near Jerusalem earlier in the day. He said Netanyahu and defence minister Yoav Gallant participated in the discussion leading to the decision. The homes are to be built in the settlements of Maale Adumim, Efrat and Kedar, Smotrich said.

The paramedics arm of Lebanon’s militant Hizbullah group says two of its members were killed in an Israeli strike on a southern border village early on Friday. The Islamic Health Society identified the two as Hussein Khalil and Mohammed Ismail, saying they were killed when the group’s office in the village of Blida was directly hit, a day after an Israeli air strike on the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Rumman killed two members of Hizbullah’s elite Radwan Force, including a local official who was identified as Hassan Saleh. Hizbullah later said it retaliated the attack on Blida by launching two explosive drones at an Israeli army post in the northern town of Kiryat Shmona, claiming it scored direct hits.

Since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7th, the Lebanon-Israel border has been witnessing daily exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israeli troops. Since then, nearly 200 Hezbollah fighters and at least 40 civilians have been killed. – Reuters, additional reporting by AP

