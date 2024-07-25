Netanyahu hopes his speech to US Congress will improve his tarnished image in Israel

Love or hate Binyamin Netanyahu, there is no denying his rhetorical skills. And in flawless, American-accented English, he delivered another eloquent speech to a joint session of the US Congress on Wednesday, receiving more than 50 standing ovations, becoming the foreign leader who has addressed the forum more times than anyone else – on four occasions now, one more than Winston Churchill.

This was primarily an attempt by Netanyahu to improve his tarnished image back home where polls indicated some 70 per cent of Israelis believe he should resign. Unlike other senior politicians and military and intelligence officials, he has adamantly refused to accept personal responsibility for the events of October 7th.

The families of the more than 100 hostages still in captivity in Gaza were hoping and praying that Netanyahu would declare a breakthrough in the ceasefire negotiations during his speech. “Seal the Deal” they chanted in protests in Washington, warning that every day in captivity puts the lives of their loved ones in danger.

But it was not to be. Their hopes were further dashed just before Netanyahu began his address when it was announced that the Israeli negotiators would not leave as planned on Thursday for Qatar for more talks aimed at clinching an agreement. The official reason was that Netanyahu preferred to delay dispatching the delegation until after he met with president Joe Biden on Thursday, where details of the emerging deal will be discussed.

But the delay also happens to perfectly suit Mr Netanyahu’s political calculations. The two far-right parties in his coalition are threatening to quit the government if a ceasefire agreement is reached. On Sunday the Knesset parliament holds its last session before embarking on a three-month recess. This gives Netanyahu a three-month breathing space during which coalition parties will not be able to bring down the government.

According to Israeli media reports, Netanyahu is at odds with defence minister Yoav Gallant and the entire military and intelligence echelons who believe the time is ripe to reach an agreement. The Biden administration also believes the time has come to end the war and bring the hostages home.

Before returning on Saturday night Netanyahu is due to meet separately with president Biden and vice-president Kamala Harris on Thursday and Donald Trump on Friday. Remarkably, all three have identical positions on the Gaza conflict: end the war as quickly as possible in a deal that will bring the hostages home. It is not clear that Netanyahu is on board and, even if he agrees to a deal, he may seek to renew the fighting after the first 42-day humanitarian stage during which women, the sick and elderly hostages will be set free.

The majority of Israelis support the message of Netanyahu’s address. The war is still considered as just and people believe, as he said, Israel is on the front line of a global struggle between civilisation and barbarism, with Hamas responsible for the civilian deaths in Gaza. Most Israelis also endorse his description of anti-Israel protesters, including those who demonstrated outside congress on Wednesday, as Iran’s “useful idiots”.

The speech will likely lead to a boost in Netanyahu’s popularity. But if the hostages are not brought home and the war continues it won’t last long. Just after his address to Congress the army announced that soldiers had recovered the bodies of five dead Israelis that were being held in Khan Younis. The thundering applause in Congress cannot change the fact that the hostages are dying in the tunnels in Gaza.