Israel-Hamas war: International warnings mount ahead of planned Rafah offensive

Israeli police disperse supporters and families of hostages held in Gaza by Hamas after they blocked a main road during a protest in Tel Aviv, Israel. Photograph: EPA

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu has reiterated his intention to extend Israel’s military offensive to Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah, despite international condemnation with more than half of the Gaza Strip’s 2.4 million people crammed into the area.

In an interview airing on Sunday, Mr Netanyahu promised “safe passage” to civilians displaced there.

In the interview on ABC News, Mr Netanyahu said he agreed “with the Americans” the offensive would need to first plan for the impact on civilians.

“We’re going to do it while providing safe passage for the civilian population so they can leave,” he said, according to published extracts of the interview and reported by AFP.

READ MORE

But it is unclear where such a large number of people, who are pressed up against the border with Egypt and sheltering in makeshift tents, can go.

Israeli forces have discovered a network of tunnels that run partly under the main U.N. agency in Gaza, calling it new evidence of Hamas exploitation of UNRWA.

Israel has carried out air strikes in Rafah almost daily, even after telling civilians in recent weeks to seek shelter there from fierce ground combat in Khan Younis, just to the north.

Hamas on Saturday warned that there could be “tens of thousands” of dead and injured if the Israeli military attacked Rafah. In a statement, Hamas said that any military action would have catastrophic repercussion.

Israel’s plans for a military offensive on Rafah in the Gaza Strip are “alarming”, the EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borell, said.

Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry said any Israeli ground offensive on Rafah would have “disastrous consequences,” and asserted that Israel aims to eventually force the Palestinians out of their land.

Another mediator, Qatar, also warned of disaster, while Saudi Arabia spoke of “very serious repercussions”.

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said on X that an Israeli offensive on Rafah would be a “humanitarian catastrophe in the making”. She said: “The people in Gaza cannot disappear into thin air”.

An Egyptian official told the Guardian that under no circumstances would fleeing Palestinians be allowed to cross the border into the Sinai peninsula, and any attempt to relocate them to Egyptian soil would collapse the peace deal between Egypt and Israel.

The population of Rafah has swollen to more than 1.5 million people – roughly three-quarters of Gaza’s population – as people flee fighting elsewhere in Gaza.

Israel appears to be in breach of the orders issued a fortnight ago by the International Court of Justice requiring it to take immediate steps to protect Palestinians’ rights and cease all activities that could constitute genocide, the UN special rapporteur on the occupied territories, Francesca Albanese, has said.

A total of 28,176 Palestinian people have been killed and 67,784 have been injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7th, the Gaza Hamas-run health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

An estimated 112 Palestinians were killed and 173 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added. Most of the casualties have been women and children, the ministry said, and thousands more bodies are likely to remain uncounted under rubble across Gaza. – Guardian