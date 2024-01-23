Houthi rebels pledge response after fresh US air strikes in Yemen

RAF Typhoon aircraft took part in the latest US-UK strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen. Photograph: Jake Green RAF/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have promised a response to the latest round of strikes led by the United States.

US-led forces carried out a fresh round of strikes on Monday against the rebel group in Yemen, targeting a Houthi underground storage site as well as missile and surveillance capabilities used by the group against Red Sea shipping, the Pentagon said.

Mohammad Ali AlHouthi, who is with Yemen’s Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, posted on X: “Trust well that every operation and every aggression against our country will not be without a response.”

A senior political official and spokesperson for Yemen’s Houthi rebels, Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti, also posted earlier saying: “The American-British aggression will only increase the Yemeni people’s determination to carry out their moral and humanitarian responsibilities towards the oppressed in Gaza.”

He went on to say “The war today is between Yemen, which is struggling to stop the crimes of genocide, and the American-British coalition to support and protect its perpetrators.”

The Houthis say their attacks on shipping aims to end the Israeli air-and-ground offensive in the Gaza Strip.

Since mid-November, the a Yemeni rebel group backed by Iran, have launched dozens of attacks on ships sailing through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.

They have built their ideology around opposition to Israel and the US, seeing themselves as part of the Iranian-led “axis of resistance,” along with Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hizbullah in Lebanon.

The US carried out its eighth round of air strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen on Monday at 11.59pm local time. A Pentagon statement said the bombing was proportionate and necessary.

US military officials said the strikes were successful and had “good impacts” in all eight locations. US Central Command said the strikes were to “respond to increased Houthi destabilising and illegal activities”.

The Houthis’ media office in an online statement said that several American and UK raids targeted Yemen’s capital, Sanaa.

The second operation between the UK and the US comes after a series of joint military strikes on January 11th which saw US and UK warships and jets hit more than 60 targets in 28 locations.

British prime minister Rishi Sunak and US president Joe Biden had spoken earlier on Monday evening, with a Number 10 readout stating that the two leaders had agreed “continue efforts alongside international partners to deter and disrupt” attacks by the Houthis.

A joint statement issued by Australia, Bahrain, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the US described the strikes as “proportionate and necessary”. – Agencies

