Israel-Hamas conflict: Limited Gaza evacuations via Rafah to be allowed after Qatar brokers deal

Qatar has mediated an agreement between Egypt, Israel and Hamas, in co-ordination with the US, which will allow limited evacuations from besieged Gaza, a source briefed said on Wednesday.

The agreement would allow foreign passport holders and some critically injured people to leave through the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza, though there is no timeline for how long it will remain open for evacuation, the source added.

The deal is not linked to other issues under negotiation such as hostages held by Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group that governs Gaza, or pauses designed to ease a humanitarian crisis in the enclave which is suffering from food, water, fuel and medical shortages, the source said.

Israel sent its forces into Gaza following weeks of air bombardments in retaliation for a major attack by Iran-backed Hamas on October 7th.

Hamas has told mediators it will soon release some of the 200 or so foreign captives it had seized during the attack on Israel, Abu Ubaida, the spokesman of the group’s armed wing, al-Qassam Brigades, said in a video on the Telegram app on Tuesday. He gave no further detail on the number of captives or their nationalities.

Egypt has prepared a field hospital in Sheikh Zuwayed in the Sinai, according to medical sources. Ten ambulances were sent to Rafah on Tuesday in anticipation.

Israel besieged Gaza after the Hamas attack, and the UN and other aid officials have said civilians in the enclave are living in a public health catastrophe, with hospitals struggling to treat casualties as electricity supplies peter out.

On Tuesday, Israeli air strikes hit a densely populated refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 50 Palestinians and a Hamas commander.

The Israeli military said 11 soldiers were also killed in fighting in Gaza on Tuesday, the biggest one-day loss for the armed forces since Hamas gunmen attacked southern Israel on October 7th, killing about 300 soldiers and some 1,100 civilians.

An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) statement said the air strikes on Jabalia, Gaza’s largest refugee camp, had killed Ibrahim Biari, a Hamas commander it said was “pivotal” in the planning and execution of the assault.

Dozens of Hamas combatants were in the same underground tunnel complex as Biari and were also killed when it collapsed in the attack, IDF spokesperson Lieut Col Jonathan Conricus said. ”I understand that is also the reason why there are many reports of collateral damage and non-combatant casualties. We’re looking into those as well,” he said.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem denied any senior commander was in the camp, and called the claim an Israeli pretext for killing civilians. Palestinian health officials said at least 50 Palestinians were killed and 150 wounded.

Speaking in the South Korean capital of Seoul, Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney said there was growing concern in the international community about Israel’s actions in Gaza, which have killed more than 8,000 people including many children.

Mr Coveney said the targeting by Israeli forces of a building in a refugee camp in southern Gaza should raise serious concern in the light of international humanitarian law.

“This should not be happening. And while of course Israel has the right to defend itself and has the right to go after Hamas for what they have done to Israeli civilians, they don’t have the right to respond in a way that puts so many civilians and children’s lives at risk. And that is what’s been happening day after day,” he said.

“And that’s why I think there’s an increasing concern now amongst the international community as to the Israeli approach in Gaza. It must be said that a Palestinian child’s life is valued or should be valued in the same way as an Israeli or an Irish child’s life. And what we’re seeing at the moment, in my view, is not consistent with international humanitarian law. And like many other countries, we urge restraint and look for a ceasefire from Israel so that we can respond to the humanitarian needs across the Gaza Strip.”

On Wednesday, communications and internet services were completely cut off in the enclave again, Gaza’s largest telecommunications provider Paltel said.

Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas after several inconclusive wars dating back to the militant group’s 2007 takeover of Gaza.

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu has dismissed international calls for a “humanitarian pause” in fighting to enable emergency aid deliveries to civilians. – Reuters