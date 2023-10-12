‘A vibrant young woman radiant with hope and joy’: tributes paid to Irish-Israeli woman Kim Damti (22)

The death of Kim Damti, who has family links to Co Laois, was confirmed on Wednesday

Further tributes have been paid to Kim Damti, the 22-year-old Irish-Israeli woman who was confirmed dead on Wednesday. She had been missing since a Hamas attack on an outdoor music festival at the weekend in Israel, near the Gaza border.

Ms Damti, who lived in the Israeli town of Gedera but had often spent summer holidays in Ireland, had been among the scores of young people missing following the attack by Hamas militants.

Friends and family, as well as the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and President Michael D Higgins, were among those to pay tribute to her on Wednesday.

Fianna Fáil TD for Laois-Offaly Barry Cowen paid tribute to Ms Damti on Thursday, telling Newstalk Breakfast that it was “devastating news” for her family in Co Laois. Ms Damti’s mother Jennifer is from Portlaoise.

“We’re thinking of them and we’re respecting their calls for privacy and sending them our prayers,” he said.

Mr Cowen described the attack by Hamas as a “revolting act of terrorism” and said he “hopes that peace will eventually prevail”. He told Newstalk Breakfast that it was “hard to comprehend” that some TDs had not condemned the attack by Hamas on the music festival. The “first priority of international reaction” should be to ensure the safety of those impacted within the Gaza Strip presently, he said.

“And I would hope that the powers that be within the UN and the EU will act and insist on that being the case.”

The chairman of the Jewish Representative Council of Ireland, Maurice Cohen, also extended condolences on Thursday on behalf of the Jewish community in Ireland to the family of Ms Damti. “Although I never had the privilege of knowing her personally, the photos that I’ve seen online depict a vibrant young woman radiant with hope and joy. Her adventurous spirit comes through, and the zest for life there were evident,” Mr Cohen said.

“It makes it all the more devastating to think of her life being taken away by terrorists,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland. ”It just underscores the urgent need for peace and the inherent value of human life.”

Ms Damti was one of five siblings and her funeral is due to take place in Gedera on Thursday afternoon.

Some 1,200 people were killed and 2,700 wounded when Hamas militants breached a border fence around Gaza to attack neighbouring communities in Israel, leading Israel to declare war on the militant group based in Gaza.

Retaliatory strikes on the Gaza Strip have killed 1,100 people and wounded 5,339, according to Palestinian officials.