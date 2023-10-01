Bomb explodes near government building in Turkey

Interior minister Ali Yerlikaya posted about the attack on X, formerly Twitter. Photograph: Adem Altan/Getty

An explosion and gunshots were reportedly heard near Turkey’s parliament and ministerial buildings in Ankara on Sunday, it has been reported.

Interior minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X, formerly Twitter, that two people in a light commercial vehicle approached the entrance gate of the ministry and carried out a bomb attack.

Security forces responded to the situation, implementing heightened security measures in the vicinity, as the Turkish parliament prepared to open for its new legislative year.

During the attack, one of the suspects detonated himself, while the other was neutralised by security forces, according to the minister.

Mr Yerlikaya said: “At around 09.30, two terrorists who came with a light commercial vehicle in front of the entrance gate of the general directorate of security of our ministry of internal affairs, carried out a bomb attack.

“One of the terrorists blew himself up and the other terrorist was neutralised.

“During the fire, two of our police officers were slightly injured. I wish a speedy recovery to our heroes.

“Our struggle will continue rulesless until the last terrorist is neutralised.”

Two members of the police force sustained slight injuries in the attack. As a precaution, the area was temporarily closed to traffic. – Bloomberg