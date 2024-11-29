Russian drone attacks injure 8 people, damages buildings, Ukraine says

Damage to a residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine, after a Russian drone attack on November 2nd. Photograph: Brendan Hoffman/The New York Times

Russian drone attacks on Ukraine injured at least eight people and damaged residential buildings in the capital Kyiv and in the southern Odesa region overnight, officials said on Friday.

Ukraine’s air force said in a statement that, of 132 drones launched against the country overnight, it had downed 88 drones, while 41 were “lost”, likely due to electronic warfare, and one returned to the Russian territory.

Russia has stepped up its nightly drone attacks on Ukrainian cities as it continues to push along the eastern frontline, making some of its largest monthly territorial gains since 2022.

It launched a record-high number of 188 drones against the country on Tuesday before staging a large-scale attack on Ukraine’s power grid on Thursday.

The drone attack on the southern region of Odesa damaged 13 residential buildings and injured seven people, the national police said in a statement.

Fragments from downed Russian drones struck buildings in two Kyiv districts and injured one person late on Thursday, officials said.

Emergency services, in a post on the Telegram messaging app, showed pictures of rubble strewn about inside and outside a paediatric clinic in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district on the east bank of the Dnipro river.

A security guard at the facility was taken to hospital. Adjacent buildings also suffered damage.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said drone fragments had struck an infrastructure site in the Sviatoshynskyi district on the west bank of the river.

Kyiv regional governor Ruslan Kravchenko reported minor damage to a private residence and another building without any casualties. – Reuters

