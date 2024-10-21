US announces $400m in new arms support for Ukraine in show of support ahead of US election

US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin speaks following his meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in Kyiv, on October 21st. Photograph: Sergei Olexandrov/AFP via Getty

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin announced $400 million in new arms for Ukraine on Monday during a visit to Kyiv, in a show of solidarity just two weeks before a US presidential election that is casting uncertainty over the future of western support.

Mr Austin’s trip, his fourth and likely final visit as president Joe Biden’s Pentagon chief, focused on US efforts to help Kyiv shore up its defences as Russian forces slowly but steadily gain ground in eastern Ukraine.

Mr Austin cast Ukraine’s fight against Russian president Vladimir Putin’s 2½-year-old invasion as critical to the west’s own security, saying failure to continue supporting Kyiv would result in “Putin’s shadow” falling over all Europe.

“We should all understand that Putin's assault is a warning. It is a sneak preview of a world built by tyrants and thugs – a chaotic, violent world carved into spheres of influence,” he said in a speech.

As Mr Austin stepped off the train in Kyiv after an overnight journey from Poland, Ukrainian officials reported new Russian attacks overnight on the capital that damaged residential buildings and injured at least one civilian.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, eager to regain the momentum in his fight against Russian forces, said in a statement on X that he had spoken to Mr Austin about easing Mr Biden’s restrictions on using US-supplied weapons to hit targets deep inside Russian territory.

But as the Biden administration winds down, Mr Austin announced no changes to US policy. Instead, he announced additional munitions, armoured vehicles and anti-tank weapons for Ukraine.

Mr Austin’s visit comes ahead of the November 5th US presidential vote, in which former president Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, is seeking re-election in a close race against vice-president Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate.

Lloyd Austin meets with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. Photograph: Press Service Of The President Of Ukraine via AP

Mr Trump has signalled he would be more reluctant than Mr Biden to continue to support Ukraine, which could deprive Kyiv of its biggest military and financial backer.

Mr Austin played down such concerns.

“I’ve seen bipartisan support for Ukraine over the last 2½ years, and I fully expect that we’ll continue to see the bipartisan support from Congress,” he said.

The retired four star general has been one of Ukraine's staunchest advocates, building a coalition of dozens of nations which has supplied Kyiv with weaponry that has helped it deal heavy blows to Russian forces.

One US defence official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Russia had suffered 600,000 casualties of killed and wounded troops in Ukraine so far, with September being its heaviest month of fatalities and injuries.

But Mr Putin seems content to invest more and more forces in a costly advance in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region, which Moscow claims as its own territory.

“It’s a very tough fight and it’s a tough slog,” Mr Austin said of the challenges facing Ukrainian forces.

Meanwhile, Kyiv has been seeking to keep its war in focus in the West, even as the expanding conflicts in the Middle East grab the international spotlight.

Mr Zelenskiy also met Mr Austin last Thursday at Nato headquarters in Brussels, where he pitched his “victory plan”. He received pledges of continued support but no endorsement from key allies of his call for an immediate Nato membership invitation.

Asked on Friday in Brussels about the victory plan, Mr Austin said: “It’s not my position to evaluate publicly his plan.”

Kyiv may need to start making tough decisions about how to employ its stretched fighting forces, including whether it will hold on to territory Kyiv seized in Russia's Kursk region in a surprise offensive this summer, experts say.

The Kursk offensive caught the United States off-guard.

Kyiv hoped it would wrest the battlefield initiative from Russia, including by diverting Moscow’s forces from the eastern front. But Mr Putin has remained focused on seizing the key city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, which is an important logistics hub for Kyiv’s war effort.

Even with billions of dollars worth of US military support, including the provision of F-16 fighter jets, Abrams tanks and more, Ukraine faces a tough fight ahead.

Although its invasion of Ukraine has inflicted blows to Russia’s economy, made it more isolated diplomatically and battered its military, Russia “is not ready to call it quits”, a senior US defence official said.

“And so that does place a steep burden on the Ukrainians,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. – Reuters

