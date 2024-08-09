Russian strike on Ukraine supermarket kills at least four, with 24 injured

Volodymyr Zelenskiy: 'A rescue operation is under way and everything will be done to save them.' Photograph: SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images

The death toll in a Russian artillery strike on a supermarket in the Ukrainian town of Kostiantynivka has risen to four, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday, with at least 24 people injured.

“There are people under the rubble. A rescue operation is under way and everything will be done to save them,” he said on X.

Images from the site shared alongside regional governor Vadym Filashkin’s post on Telegram showed heavy black smoke clouds rising from the destroyed building.

“The strike on the supermarket in Kostiantynivka is yet another act of Russian terror. War against civilians is all they know,” Ukraine presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on X.

READ MORE

Emergency services continued rescue operation, the governor added.

Moscow’s forces hold large areas of the Donetsk region. Ukrainian-held areas regularly come under Russian shelling and air strikes.

The region is one of the hottest areas of fighting as Russia targets areas in the direction of the strategic eastern logistics hub of Pokrovsk. – Agencies