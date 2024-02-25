Half of western arms arrive later than promised, claims Ukraine defence minister

Ukraine's defence minister Rustem Umerov (centre) with Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg (left) at a meeting of the Nato-Ukraine Council in Brussels, Belgium, last October. Photograph: Olivier Matthys/EPA

Ukraine’s defence minister, Rustem Umerov, said his country was “losing territory” in its grinding war with Russia because “50 per cent” of weapons promised by western partners failed to reach Kyiv on time.

Speaking a day after the second anniversary of Moscow’s full-scale invasion, Mr Umerov said his troops had built new fortifications and “thousands of strongholds”. But he said delays in the supply of western equipment were leading to setbacks and deaths on the battlefield.

“We have a plan. We are working to the plan. We are doing everything possible and impossible. But without timely supply [of western arms] it’s hard for us,” he conceded.

According to Mr Umerov, Russia has spent $150 billion in its all-out attack on Ukraine, amounting to 15 per cent of its gross domestic product. With House Republicans in Washington blocking a US military aid package, Ukraine’s armed forces say they are running out of air defence missiles and artillery shells.

F-16 jets promised by an international coalition including the Netherlands, Norway and Belgium have yet to arrive. They are expected some time this spring. Mr Umerov said history showed it was impossible for any country to win a war without “air superiority”.

Despite these disadvantages, Ukraine had won back the Black Sea, he said, using drones to sink Russian warships. It had also clawed back territory in the northeast and south of the country, he said – a reference to the 2022 liberation of Kharkiv oblast and the city of Kherson.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to set out his vision of how Ukraine can beat Russia at a press conference later on Sunday. He will address the media against a gloomier backdrop, at home and abroad, following the loss in recent days of the eastern frontline city of Avdiivka to Russia.

A Muslim and Crimean Tatar, Mr Umerov has been in the post since September. His predecessor, Oleksii Reznikov, was fired after a series of corruption scandals involving his ministry. Last year two senior officials lost their jobs amid claims that contracts for food supplied to troops were being inflated.

“For me, corruption at a time of war is worse than terrorism,” Mr Umerov said. He said his colleagues working with other government agencies were taking measures to “eradicate corruption routes” and to prevent such problems.

Ukraine had dramatically scaled up drone production and was constructing its own version of Russia’s Lancet drone, he added. It had also produced models capable of flying 800km to hit strategic targets deep inside Russia, as well as more than a million first-person view drones.

Officials indicated that in a time of artillery shortages, home-produced drones would be the first line of defence, as Russia tries to advance with armoured vehicles and infantry. “This is a war of firsts. It is the first war where more than 8,000 missiles were hurled against Ukraine and with massive drone involvement,” he said. – Guardian