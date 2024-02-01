EU leaders agree deal with Hungary’s Orban to unblock €50 billion in Ukraine aid

Ukraine aid: The objections of Hungarian leader Viktor Orban were overcome in a meeting with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. Photograph: ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images

European Union leaders have agreed a €50 billion support package for Ukraine at their summit in Brussels, overcoming weeks of resistance from Hungary.

The objections of Hungarian leader Viktor Orban were overcome in a meeting with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, European Council president Charles Michel and the leaders of France, Germany and Italy in a meeting before the summit proper began this morning.

Mr Orban was the last holdout against the programme of support for Ukraine, and was the subject of stinging criticism from many of the other 26 leaders, who had all agreed the package in December.

The summit is now expected to formally agree the deal after Mr Orban’s concession.

READ MORE

We have a deal. #Unity



All 27 leaders agreed on an additional €50 billion support package for Ukraine within the EU budget.



This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for #Ukraine.



EU is taking leadership & responsibility in support for Ukraine; we know what is… — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) February 1, 2024

In a tweet, Mr Michel – who chairs the meetings of the Council, the EU’s highest decision-making body – said: “We have a deal. #Unity All 27 leaders agreed on an additional €50 billion support package for Ukraine within the EU budget. This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for #Ukraine. EU is taking leadership & responsibility in support for Ukraine; we know what is at stake.”

Hungary’s objections to the Ukraine funding packag had blocked a deal at the last summit before Christmas and caused fury in other EU capitals.

Entering the summit on Thursday morning, several EU leaders – including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar – were critical of Mr Orban, with some accusing him of abusing the EU’s requirement for unanimity on such decisions.

Mr Varadkar said that EU leaders needed to leave the summit with a decision and warned that Russian leader Vladimir Putin would be happy with continued stalemate.

However, Mr Orban seems to have relented in a smaller meeting before the summit proper began, following pressure from the French president Emmanuel Macron, Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni, German chancellor Olaf Scholz as well as Ms von der Leyen and Mr Michel.

Failure of the deal would have dealt Kyiv a severe blow and fuelled doubts about the commitment of its allies, particularly with US assistance stalled in Congress.

The EU had offered Budapest a new mechanism for monitoring the bloc’s €50 billion aid package for Ukraine. But several countries ruled out an annual veto that the Hungarian prime minister has demanded to add to that review tool for disbursements.

Mr Orban had angered his EU counterparts by stonewalling a pillar of Europe’s security strategy aimed at containing Mr Putin.

Hungary, whose access to significant EU funding has been blocked over rule-of-law concerns, was complicating efforts to provide military support to Kyiv just as the EU is well short of its pledge to provide Ukraine with one million rounds of artillery ammunition by March.

Ukraine is running short of weapons as Russia’s invasion heads into a third year. Reports from the front lines suggest Ukraine is struggling to hold Russian forces back, while an ugly dispute has broken out between Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and his commander-in-chief, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi – heightening the sense of crisis in Kyiv.

The Taoiseach has called on Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán to "act in good faith" as EU leaders meet again to attempt to agree an assistance package for Ukraine.

Adding to the tense atmosphere inside the EU’s summit are protests by farmers, who are expected to stage a demonstration nearby to protest the bloc’s green policies and trade liberalisation measures. Some of protests, which have spread across Europe over the past months, have been supported by organisations with ties to Mr Orban.

EU diplomats spent the past few days trying to address Hungary’s demands on the aid package and ensure a smooth summit meeting.

The EU offered to hold an annual debate at the leaders’ level on the implementation of the reform package “with a view to providing guidance on the EU approach towards the situation stemming from Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine,” according to the draft summit conclusions.

Hungary, however, reiterated to EU envoys on Wednesday that it wanted an annual vote requiring unanimous support to release the funding, which would give it veto power over the transfers, an EU diplomat said.

Several senior EU diplomats believe that Mr Orban was trying to use his leverage to blackmail the rest of the bloc and force it to unblock some of the €20 billion in EU funding held up over concerns related to the rule of law and the protection of fundamental freedoms. Hungary also wants to extend the deadline for separate EU Covid recovery funds by two years. – Additional reporting: Bloomberg