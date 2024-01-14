Ukraine discusses ‘peace formula’ at Davos meeting as Kremlin calls plans absurd

First deputy prime minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko and head of the Ukrainian president's office Andriy Yermak attend the meeting of national security advisors on the peace formula for Ukraine, in Davos, on January 14th. Photograph: Gian Ehrenzeller/Pool/AFP via Getty

Ukraine has discussed its proposed “peace formula” to end nearly two years of war with Russia at a meeting of national security advisers from dozens of countries, as its air force said French Mirage attack jets could join its ranks alongside US-made F-16s.

Officials from more than 80 states and international organisations attended Sunday’s talks on a 10-point plan peace drawn up by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The meeting in Davos, Switzerland, was held before the Alpine resort’s World Economic Forum.

The plan includes demands that all Russian forces leave Ukrainian territory and that Moscow faces justice for alleged war crimes. The Kremlin calls the proposals absurd and says no peace is possible until Kyiv accepts the occupation of vast swathes of its land.

Andriy Yermak, Mr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, said that a “positive sign is the continuous growth in the number of countries joining efforts on the joint action plan. It’s very encouraging that the Global South is increasingly getting involved in our work. This indicates an understanding that this conflict in Europe is a challenge for all of humanity.”

Russia is on a diplomatic push to persuade countries in Asia, Africa and South America that its invasion of Ukraine is a defensive response to US aggression. Moscow also claims to be trying to build a fairer global order, and has had some success by tapping into widespread anti-American feeling in poorer parts of the world.

Ukraine says a ceasefire is not a sustainable solution and would only allow Russia to replenish its severely weakened military and attack again with renewed force.

“It’s definitely not the path to peace. The Russians do not want peace. They want domination. So, the choice is simple: either we lose and vanish – or win and live on. And we are fighting,” Mr Yermak said.

“The peace that Ukraine seeks must guarantee its survival, integrity, sovereignty, and development. And it must prevent the recurrence of aggression,” he added, noting that Ukraine hoped that Sunday’s talks would pave the way for a “global peace summit”.

China was not represented at the talks, but Swiss foreign minister Ignazio Cassis said its “plays a significant role” in hopes of a negotiated end the war: “We must find ways to work with China on this.”

French foreign minister Stephane Sejourne visited Kyiv on Saturday on his first trip abroad in the role: “Ukraine is and will remain France’s priority,” he said.

“Russia is hoping that Ukraine and its supporters will tire before it does. We will not weaken.”

Ukrainian pilots are now training on F-16s and Kyiv hopes to receive dozens of them this year to upgrade its fleet of Soviet-era warplanes.

“We will not be able to immediately abandon the operation of Soviet aircraft,” said Ukrainian air force commander Mykola Oleshchuk.

“Therefore, alongside the F-16, the MiG-29 will operate. It is possible that the combat capabilities of the Su-24M bombers will be strengthened by the (French-made) Mirage-2000D, and the Su-25 attack aircraft by the (US-made) A-10 Thunderbolt II,” he added, without giving details of any relevant agreements.