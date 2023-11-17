Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine says it has carried out ‘successful actions’ on Dnipro river east bank

Russia-Ukraine war: Cots are stacked up for use by people who have crossed from Russian-occupied land back into Ukraine, at a processing centre in Sumy, Ukraine. Photograph: Tyler Hicks/The New York Times

The Ukrainian armed forces have said they have carried out “successful actions” on the east bank of the Dnipro river.

The river has been the de facto frontline in southern Ukraine since Russian forces withdrew from the Kherson region last November.

Reports this week suggested Ukraine had established a foothold on the eastern side, and on Wednesday the Russian-installed governor of the Kherson region acknowledged the presence of Ukrainian forces in the village of Krynki.

“The Defense Forces of Ukraine conducted a series of successful operations on the left bank of the Dnipro river, along the Kherson front,” read a statement posted to social media by Ukraine’s Marine Corp on Friday morning.

READ MORE

“In co-operation with other units of the Defense Forces, [they] managed to gain a foothold on several bridgeheads.”

A separate statement by Ukraine’s general staff added that “tough battles are going on”.

“One of the main goals of this work is to push the enemy as far as possible from the right bank in order to secure the civilian population from continuous Russian shelling,” it said. “The farther Russian artillery stands from Kherson – the better.”

At least nine people have been killed in Russian shelling of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, the head of the Kherson regional military administration said, adding hundreds of shells were fired at the city and the surrounding area on Thursday, targeting residential areas, shopping districts, and administrative buildings.

Speaking in his nightly address last night, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said his country’s air defence capabilities are increasing.

Mr Zelenskiy said Ukraine was “constantly getting stronger” and thanked “everyone in the world who helps”.

“Our air defence capabilities are increasing. Of course, this is not yet a hundred per cent protection. There is a lot of work to be done. Cities like Kharkiv, regions like Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia need more systems, more security. This is the task of all our diplomats, of our entire state. “I thank everyone who is effective in this.”

Russian casualties since the start of the war in Ukraine now stand at 316,760, according to the Ukrainian military. In its latest set of daily figures, Ukraine’s general staff also said the total numbers of tanks and armoured combat vehicles destroyed had reached 5,415 and 10,132 respectively.

Elsewhere, according to research published by Yale University, more than 2,400 children from Ukraine aged between six and 17 years old have been taken to 13 facilities across Belarus since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s prosecutor general said in May that he was investigating the alleged role of Belarus in the forced transfer of more than 19,000 identified children from Russian-occupied territories since the conflict broke out, including to Russia.

The total number is estimated by some experts and organisations to be far higher.

The findings by the Humanitarian Research Lab at Yale School of Public Health, which receives US State Department funding, are the most extensive to date about the alleged role of Belarus in the Russian relocation programme for Ukrainian children. – Guardian