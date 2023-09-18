Ukraine war: key village near Bakhmut recaptured, says Zelenskiy

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday his forces had recaptured an eastern village on the southern flank of Bakhmut, in what would be Ukraine’s second significant gain in three days in its gruelling counteroffensive against the Russian army.

“Today I would like to particularly commend the soldiers who, step by step, are returning to Ukraine what belongs to it, namely in the area of Bakhmut,” Mr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address to the nation.

The heavy fight for Klishchiivka village, spread on higher grounds about 9km (6 miles) south of Bakhmut, has taken weeks and comes after Kyiv said on Friday it had gained control of a tiny nearby village of Andriivka.

The gains have been among the most significant in Ukraine’s counteroffensive, which began in June and has struggled to break through entrenched Russian lines.

Gen Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine’s ground forces who is also in operational control of the counteroffensive, posted a video of Ukrainian forces displaying the blue and yellow national flag on ruined buildings with the sound of fighting in the background.

“Klishchiivka was cleared of the Russians,” Gen Syrskyi, who has often visited the Bakhmut frontline to devise strategy and boost the troops’ morale, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters could not verify the Ukrainian reports and there was no immediate comment from Moscow. On Sunday, Russia's defence ministry said in its daily briefing that its forces kept up their attacks near Klishchiivka, which had a pre-war population of around 400.

Ukrainian military analysts said this week the liberation of settlements near Bakhmut would allow the military to advance from the southern flank in the Bakhmut area.

“Ukraine always gets its own back,” Mr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak wrote on the Telegram.

Mr Zelenskiy thanked the successful units which he said were the 80th airborne assault brigade, the 5th assault brigade, the “glorious 95th” and a national police assault brigade.

Ukrainian deputy defence Minister Hanna Maliar said Russia was still trying to regain lost positions at Klishchiivka. “Today we had to fight off enemy attacks all day,” she said.

Russia has been in control of Klishchiivka since January. Moscow still controls large swathes of Ukraine’s land in the east and south.

Klishchiivka, just like Andriivka and other settlements in eastern Ukraine, has been turned into rubble in the long months of the fight for Bakhmut, which fell into Russian hands in May.

Ukrainian forces are trying to advance toward the Sea of Azov in a southern drive intended to split Russian forces. Overall, Ukraine regained more than 260sq km in the south during the counteroffensive, she said.

During its three-month-old counteroffensive, Ukraine has reported slow, steady progress against entrenched Russian positions, retaking a string of villages and advancing on the flanks of Bakhmut, but taking no major settlements.

Mr Zelenskiy and other officials have dismissed western critics who say the offensive is too slow and hampered by strategic errors. – Reuters