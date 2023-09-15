Ukraine war: Zelenskiy expected to meet Biden at White House next week

Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Washington, DC, in December 21st, 2022. Photograph: Oliver Contreras/Sipa/Bloomberg

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to meet US president Joe Biden at the White House next week after the UN General Assembly meeting in New York, a US official said on Thursday.

The two leaders last met in May in Hiroshima, Japan, when the Ukrainian president joined the leaders of the Group of Seven nations for their annual summit.

This will be the second time Mr Zelenskiy visits the White House. He was last in Washington in December 2022. The Ukrainian leader will first travel to New York at the beginning of next week for the United Nations General Assembly, a source said.

The war in Ukraine has been dragging on for a year and a half, with no end in sight. Mr Zelenskiy has been asking for continued support from the United States, including long-range missiles that the Biden administration is reportedly considering providing.

On the battlefield, Ukrainian troops have captured a village near the eastern Russian-held city of Bakhmut, military authorities said on Friday.

“In the course of assault operations, they seized Andriivka in Donetsk region,” the General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said in a morning report.

The troops were inflicting significant losses on the manpower and equipment of the enemy, and fortifying some areas, it added.

Andriivka lies south of Bakhmut, the site of one of the bloodiest battles since the invasion by Russia in February last year.

The General Staff also reported “partial success” near another village south of the city, Klishchiivka.

Mr Zelenskiy hailed on Thursday what he described as Ukraine’s destruction of a Russian air defence system in the annexed Crimea peninsula.

“A special mention should be made to the entire personnel of the Security Service of Ukraine as well as our naval forces,” Mr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video message.

“I thank you for today’s triumph,” he said, a reference to Russia’s “Triumf” air defence system. “The invaders’ air defence system was destroyed. Very significant, well done!” – Agencies