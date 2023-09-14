Ukraine says Russian shelling kills child (6) and 17 drones downed overnight

Wounded Ukrainian soldiers are loaded on to a mobile hospital bus by medics in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. Photograph: David Guttenfelder/The New York Times

Ukraine said on Thursday it downed 17 out of 22 Russian drones attacking its territory overnight, and that a child was killed in the country’s south by artillery shelling.

Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office said a six-year-old boy was killed and four other people, including his 13-year-old brother, were wounded by Russian shelling in the village of Novodmytrivka in the Kherson region.

“Enemy shells hit a private house and its territory,” it said in a statement on Telegram.

Separately, Ukraine’s air force said it had shot down Shahed drones in several regions in Ukraine’s south and north.

“On the night of September 14, 2023, from 9pm to 2.30am, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with several groups of Shahed-136/131 type (drones) from three directions,” it said in a post on Telegram.

Dnipropetrovsk region governor Serhiy Lysak said three drones were over the region, damaging several buildings. Another part of the region was hit overnight by artillery and rockets, he said.

Having initially sought to pummel Ukrainian targets with missiles, Russia has this year increasingly turned to the Shahed, a cheap Iranian kamikaze drone that is more expendable and can confuse air defences with its smaller size and low speed.

Five Ukrainian sea drones attacked a Russian navy ship in the Black Sea on Thursday and were destroyed, the RIA news agency cited Russia’s defence ministry as saying.

Russian air defences also destroyed 11 hostile drones over Crimea on Thursday morning, the RIA news agency cited Russia’s defence ministry as saying.

Moscow said two ships docked in Sevastopol in occupied Crimea, the main base of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, were damaged in a Ukrainian missile strike early on Wednesday that also injured 24 people. – Reuters