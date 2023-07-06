Ukraine war: Four killed in Russian missile strike on Lviv apartment block

Ukrainian soldiers at a command center near Avdiivka, Ukraine, spot Russian troop movement in a trench through a live drone video. Photograph: Mauricio Lima/The New York Times

At least four people were killed after a missile hit an apartment block in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Nine people were wounded and rescuers continued work at the site, the Interior Ministry said in a statement. The missile strike destroyed the top two floors of two sections of a building, it said.

Regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi posted a 13-second video showing a wide, curving, four-storey apartment building with parts of the upper floors missing or in rubble.

The missile caused a fire which was extinguished, Mr Kozytski said, adding that emergency services were on the scene and rescuers were “sorting through the debris.”

READ MORE

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said that slow weapons deliveries to delayed Kyiv’s planned counteroffensive, allowing Russia to bolster its defences in occupied areas including with mines.

Speaking to CNN in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa days earlier, Mr Zelenskiy said that he had sought to begin the counteroffensive against Russia “much earlier” than its actual start early June.

“Our slowed-down counteroffensive is happening due to certain difficulties in the battlefield. Everything is heavily mined there,” Mr Zelenskiy said. “I wanted our counteroffensive happening much earlier, because everyone understood that if the counteroffensive will be unfolding later, then much bigger part of our territory will be mined.”

Elsewhere, UN observers appealed on Wednesday for greater access to Europe’s largest nuclear plant, after Moscow and Kyiv traded accusations over a possible “catastrophic” act of sabotage at the Russian-controlled facility in Ukraine.

The International Atomic Energy Agency on Wednesday said they have yet to observe any indications of mines or explosives but called for additional access to the plant. – Guardian