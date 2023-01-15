Romanian authorities seize assets worth €3.7 million in Andrew Tate case

A Rolls Royce car belonging to Andrew Tate, is loaded onto a transport platform after being confiscated by Romanian law enforcement officers in Voluntari village, near Bucharest, Romania on Saturday. Photograph: Robert Ghement/EPA

Romanian authorities said they have seized goods and money worth 18 million lei (€3.7 million) as a part of a criminal inquiry into alleged human trafficking that led to the arrest of divisive internet personality Andrew Tate.

In the past week, the National Agency for the Management of Seized Assets has taken into administration 29 movable assets, including luxury vehicles and watches, and various amounts of cash in different currencies, it said in a statement late on Saturday.

On Saturday, several cars, including a Rolls-Royce, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, were taken from Tate’s compound on the outskirts of the capital, Bucharest, to be transported to a storage location.

Tate, his brother and two Romanian female suspects were detained on December 29th on charges of forming a criminal gang to exploit six women sexually. They have denied wrongdoing.

The detained challenged their 30-day arrest warrant, but the Bucharest court of appeals rejected the challenge this week and said they should remain in police custody.

Andrew Tate, a former contestant on the UK reality show Big Brother, gained notoriety for misogynistic remarks and hate speech.

His remarks got him banned from all major social media platforms, although his Twitter account became active again in November after Elon Musk acquired the platform. - Reuters

