Ukraine suffers sweeping blackouts, water cuts after latest Russian missile strikes

Residents fill jugs and bottles at a public water well in Kyiv after a Russian missile attack left 80 per cent of the city without water. Photograph: Brendan Hoffman/The New York Times

Ukraine suffered sweeping blackouts and water supplies were cut to large parts of Kyiv on Monday after another wave of Russian missile strikes on key infrastructure.

The Ukrainian army’s commander in chief, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, said on Telegram that Russia had launched 55 cruise missiles and dozens of other munitions at “civilian targets” across the country, days after Russia blamed Ukraine for drone attacks on its fleet in the Black Sea.

Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich noted on the same platform that thanks to improved air defences, “the destruction is not as critical as it could be”.

Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said the strikes had still caused power cuts in “hundreds” of areas across seven Ukrainian regions.

Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said on Monday that 40 per cent of the city’s residents had been left without water, while 270,000 homes had no electricity.

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter: “Instead of fighting on the battlefield, Russia fights civilians.” Ukraine’s battered energy infrastructure would be repaired with equipment from 12 countries, Mr Kuleba said in a separate statement.

The Russian army confirmed it had carried out cruise missile strikes and said they had all reached their intended targets.

Twelve grain export ships left Ukraine despite Russia’s decision to pull out of the Black Sea grain deal, Ukraine’s minister of infrastructure said. The UN also confirmed the first of 40 planned ship inspections was completed in Istanbul waters.

Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, said the strikes and the decision to pull out of the Black Sea grain deal were responses to a drone attack on Moscow’s fleet in Crimea that he blamed on Ukraine.

Mr Putin told a news conference on Monday that Ukrainian drones had used the same marine corridors that grain ships transited under the UN-brokered deal. Moscow called ship movements through the Black Sea security corridor “unacceptable”. — Guardian