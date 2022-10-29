Russia ‘moving injured troops out of hospitals in Kherson’ as Ukraine pushes to retake area

Russian troops have moved large numbers of sick and wounded comrades from hospitals in southern Ukraine’s Kherson region, Ukrainian military officials said as Kyiv’s forces fight to retake a province that was overrun early in the war.

Kremlin-installed authorities in the mostly Russian-occupied region previously urged civilians to leave the city of Kherson, the region’s capital.

The Moscow-appointed authorities were reported to have abandoned the city, joining tens of thousands of residents who fled to other Russia-held areas ahead of an expected advance by Ukrainian forces.

“The so-called evacuation of invaders from the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, including from medical institutions, continues,” the general staff of the armed forces of Ukraine said in a morning update.

“All equipment and medicines are being removed from Kherson hospitals.”

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on Friday that the Russians were “dismantling the entire healthcare system” in Kherson and other occupied areas.

“The occupiers have decided to close medical institutions in the cities, take away equipment, ambulances, just everything,” he said.

“They put pressure on the doctors who still remained in the occupied areas for them to move to the territory of Russia.”

Kherson is one of four regions of Ukraine that Russian president Vladimir Putin illegally annexed last month and where he subsequently declared martial law. The others are Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on Friday that the Russians were 'dismantling the entire healthcare system' in Kherson and other occupied areas. Photograph: Efrem Lukatsky/AP

As Kyiv’s forces sought gains in the south, Russia kept up shelling and missile attacks in the country’s east, Ukrainian authorities said on Saturday.

Three civilians had died in the last 24 hours and eight more were wounded in the Donetsk region, which has again become a frontline hotspot as Russian soldiers try to capture the city of Bakhmut.

Western analysts have long identified Bakhmut as an important target in Russia’s stalled eastern offensive. Capturing the city would pave the way for Moscow’s forces to threaten Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, the two largest Ukrainian-held cities remaining in the long-embattled Donbas region.

Donetsk and Luhansk make up the Donbas. Pro-Russia separatists have controlled parts of both provinces since 2014.

In the north-eastern Kharkiv region, where Russia’s troops retreated last month and Ukrainian troops clawed back broad stretches of territory, Russian shelling overnight wounded three civilians, according to the region’s Ukrainian governor.

Oleh Sinehubov said two women in their 40s and a 60-year-old man were wounded near Kupiansk, a town that served as a resupply hub for Russian forces in the region before Ukrainian troops regained control.

As Kyiv’s forces sought gains in the south, Russia kept up shelling and missile attacks in the country’s east, Ukrainian authorities said on Saturday. Photograph: Leo Correa/AP

A Russian shelling attack on Saturday also hit “critical infrastructure” in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, the Ukrainian governor of the illegally annexed province said.

Around a quarter of the region, including the local capital, also called Zaporizhzhia, remains under Ukrainian military control.

Governor Oleksandr Starukh said the damage was being assessed. He did not specify what was struck and did not mention any casualties.

Elsewhere, Kremlin-installed authorities in Crimea on Saturday reported a drone attack on Sevastopol, the largest city on the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.

“The ships of (Russia’s) Black Sea Fleet are repelling a drone attack in the waters of the Sevastopol Bay,” the Russia-appointed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, said.

Last month, Ukraine’s army chief claimed responsibility for a series of missile and drone strikes on Russian airbases in Crimea, including one that tore through a military facility. Kyiv and Moscow have said Ukrainian partisans are active in the area. – AP