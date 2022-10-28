Russia-Ukraine war: Biden sceptical as Putin denies nuclear weapon threat

A former Russian special forces sergeant who now fights for Ukraine after living in the country for a decade with his Ukrainian wife gestures towards Russian positions around 150 metres away in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

US president Joe Biden expressed scepticism on Thursday about Russian president Vladimir Putin‘s comment that he had no intention of using a nuclear weapon in Ukraine

Mr Putin, in a speech earlier in the day, played down a nuclear standoff with the West, insisting Russia had not threatened to use nuclear weapons and had only responded to nuclear “blackmail” from western leaders.

“If he has no intention, why does he keep talking about it? Why is he talking about the ability to use a tactical nuclear weapon?” Mr Biden said in an interview.

“He’s been very dangerous in how he’s approached this,” the US president said.

READ MORE

Mr Putin and other Russian officials have repeatedly said in recent weeks that Russia could use nuclear weapons to protect its territorial integrity, remarks interpreted in the West as implicit threats to use them to defend parts of Ukraine that Russia claims to have annexed.

In an interview earlier on CNN, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said it was possible Russia was considering the use of a so-called dirty bomb and was setting up a pretext to blame Ukraine. But he said the United States still had not seen any signs that was necessarily the case.

The UN nuclear chief said Thursday he is sending inspectors to two locations in Ukraine where Russia alleged that activities related to the possible production of dirty bombs was taking place and expects them to reach a conclusion “in days very fast”.

Rafael Grossi said inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would be travelling this week to the two sites, which are under IAEA safeguards, following a written request from the Ukrainian government.

Elsewhere, Ukrainians living in and around Kyiv have been told of a “sharp deterioration” in the region’s electricity supply after a fresh wave of Russian strikes aimed at sapping public morale as the country’s winter approaches. — Guardian