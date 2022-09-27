Russia-Ukraine war: Fears Putin will annex occupied regions on Friday

A Ukrainian soldier helps an elderly woman flee a village near the city of Lyman in eastern Ukraine, on September 22nd, 2022. Photograph: Tyler Hicks/The New York Times

There are fears Russian president Vladimir Putin may annex occupied Ukrainian regions on Friday, with voting in the “referendums” in those territories set to finish today.

Mr Putin is scheduled to address both houses of Russian parliament on Friday, September 30th, and may use the address to formally announce the accession of the Russian occupied territories into Russia, the British Ministry of Defence has said in its latest intelligence update:

“There is a realistic possibility that Putin will use his address to formally announce the accession of the occupied regions of Ukraine to the Russian Federation,” the update said.

Russia’s leaders almost certainly hope that any accession announcement, which would see Moscow annexing 15 per cent of Ukraine’s territory, will be seen as a vindication of the “special military operation” and will consolidate patriotic support for the conflict.

Voting in the eastern provinces of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia began on Friday and has been dismissed as a sham by western nations, which have pledged not to recognise the results.

Russian media have announced the votes in four occupied territories of Ukraine are “valid” a day before voting ended, claiming the turnout had already passed 50 per cent.

Russian state media agency Tass said that on Monday that voter turnout was 86.89 per cent in Donetsk, 83.61 per cent in Luhansk, 63.58 per cent in Kherson and 66.43 per cent in Zaporizhzhia.

Analysts have called those turnout claims “flagrantly falsified”.

Russia detained a Japanese consul for suspected espionage on Monday, and has ordered him to leave the country. Japan alleges he was blindfolded and restrained and Tokyo has lodged a “strong protest” about the detention and signalled it may retaliate.

Japan’s foreign minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi, told reporters the consul was subjected to a “coercive interrogation” during his detention by Russia’s FSB security service and that Japan has demanded an apology.

Mr Hayashi said on Tuesday that Motoki Tatsunori had not engaged in any illegal activity and described his detention, which lasted several hours, as “totally unacceptable”. Japan’s foreign ministry summoned the Russian ambassador, Mikhail Galuzin, over the incident, according to the Kyodo news agency.

Ukraine claims some Russian conscripts from the Kremlin’s mass mobilisation are being sent directly to the front lines without training. Those included newly drafted personnel in Crimea as well as conscripts in the Luhansk region who have received draft summonses in recent days.

The Kremlin said it had made no decision on closing Russia’s borders as the first mobilisation since the second World War prompted some to flee.

Long queues of vehicles formed at the border crossing between Russia and Mongolia as people continue to flee the Kremlin’s mobilisation order. The head of a checkpoint in the town of Altanbulag said more than 3,000 Russians had entered Mongolia via the crossing since Wednesday.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called Russia’s mobilisation “a frank attempt to give commanders on the ground a constant stream of “cannon fodder” in his nightly address on Monday evening.

“Russian society is not yet aware of all the brutality of the Russian government towards its own people. But we must do everything so that every citizen of Russia recognises that his own state is depriving him of the most important thing — the right to life,” the president said.

Negotiators of a spending Bill in the US Congress have reportedly agreed to include nearly $12 billion (€12.43 billion) in new military and economic aid to Ukraine.

The funding — requested by the Biden administration — would include $4.5 billion for defence capabilities and equipment for Ukraine and $4.5 billion in direct support to the Kyiv government, sources said. — Guardian