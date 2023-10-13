‘She was so happy to see us’: Irish mother who survived shooting in Darwin, Australia is reunited with family

Eileen Gibbons and her daughter, Silvia, were reunited with members of her family from Co. Mayo including her mother, Anne and aunt Marian Langan

There were joyous and emotional scenes in a hospital ward in Darwin, Australia on Friday when injured social worker Eileen Gibbons and her one-year-old daughter Silvia were reunited with members of her family from Co. Mayo.

Last week the 38-year-old sustained a gunshot wound after being shot by her ex partner, Ralph Donald. After shooting Ms Gibbons, Mr Donald (38) is believed to have turned the gun on himself. He was pronounced dead after armed Northern Territory Police officers arrived at the premises at around 6.30pm on Tuesday October 3rd.

Ms Gibbons was rushed to Royal Darwin Hospital with severe abdominal injuries following the incident.

Amid smiles and hugs, Eileen met her mother, Anne and Marian Langan, one of her aunts, for the first time since her ordeal. Her mother, aunt and her cousin had all travelled from Castlebar to the north Australian city, to be at her bedside.

“Eileen is conscious and talking”, Marian Langan revealed. “She was so happy to see us, as we were to see her. We are so relieved that she is on the road to recovery.”

Although her injuries are very serious, Ms Gibbons, who emigrated to Australia seven years ago, is on a route to recovery, but the process will take time.

According to family, the long term plan is to eventually bring the young mother and Silvia back to Ireland but she will require prolonged medical care in Australia before that can happen.

After the emotional preliminaries, the young mother, with her one-year-old daughter Silvia on the bed beside her, posed for photos with her mother and aunt.

Marian Langan brought with her a copy of this week’s print edition of Eileen’s local newspaper, the Connaught Telegraph. The paper’s lead story focuses on the huge response to the GoFund me appeal launched by a relative, Enda O’Brien, to raise monies for Eileen’s medical care and subsequent rehabilitation.

“Eileen is deeply grateful for all the love shown her and Silvia shown her both at home in Ireland and in Australia following her ordeal”, Marian said.

Ms Gibbons has four siblings, two brothers and two sisters. Her mother, Anne, works in a local retail outlet. Her father, Sean, a retired ambulance driver, died in May 2021.