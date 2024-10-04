Three men shot by police in unrelated Sydney and Melbourne incidents, two in critical condition

New South Wales police said two men were found injured inside the car. Photograph: Alamy/PA

Three men have been shot by police in two separate and unrelated incidents – with two fighting for their lives in hospital – in Australia. New South Wales police said that at about 12.10pm on Friday, officers responding to a report of a stolen car in a Wentworthville car park, in Sydney’s west, fired their guns at the vehicle after it was allegedly driven at them.

The state MP for Penrith, Karen McKeown, later said that a car belonging to her and her husband had been stolen, apparently confirming media reports the car allegedly involved in the incident belonged to an MP. Police said two men were then found injured inside the car.

“The officers immediately rendered first aid until the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics,” police said in a statement. “The men were taken to Westmead hospital where one is reported to be in critical condition and the second is in a serious but stable condition.”

Police said the officers were not injured in the incident.

The NSW police commissioner, Karen Webb, told reporters on Friday a critical incident investigation was under way, which would be subject to an independent review.

“A critical incident was called at 1.24pm this afternoon and the critical incident team has been formed from state crime command’s homicide squad, who will now investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident,” she said.

Asked about media reports that the car belonged to a member of parliament, Webb said it was “very early days” and details would be “born out” in time.

In a statement, McKeown alleged her home was broken into on Thursday evening and her and her husband’s car was stolen. She said she reported the incident to the police.

“While I am shaken from the events, thankfully I am unharmed,” she said.

“I want to thank NSW police, in particular the local area command at both Penrith and Cumberland police for their prompt response.

“Political leaders often praise police for their bravery. Today, I have had a first-hand experience of this.”

Earlier on Friday, a man was shot by police in a separate and unrelated incident in Hillside in Melbourne’s northwest after a fatal stabbing.

Det Insp Dean Thomas said it was being treated as a family violence incident involving an altercation between the offender and his father.