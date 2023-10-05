Irish woman (30s) in serious condition after shooting in north Australia home

Darwin police received a call after reports of gunshots to attend a home in in the northern suburbs of the city at 6.30pm local time on Tuesday.

A young mother from Mayo is in serious condition after suffering a gunshot wound at a house in Darwin, Australia.

The woman, who is in her 30s and the mother of a young child, was found with severe abdominal injuries after the incident on Tuesday evening in the suburb of Milner in the Northern Territory city.

The body of a man (35) was also found at the house and was pronounced dead at the scene. A a firearm, found close to the man was seized.

The injured woman, who is a social worker, was conveyed to Royal Darwin Hospital following the incident, police said.

Police believe that the man and woman were known to each other.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Morrissey, of Northern Territory police, said that the incident posed no risk to the wider public at any stage.

Detective connected to the force’s major crime unite “will be thoroughly investigating the circumstances” of the incident, he added.

Speaking to local media, Segeant Morrissey described the incident as “distressing”.

Northern Territory Police detective Paul Morrissey said on Wednesday that police and emergency services were called to a Sprigg Street address in Millner at 6.30pm “for a report of two people suffering gunshot injuries”.

“At the location, first responders identified a female and 35-year-old male, both with apparent gunshot injuries,” he added.

According to reports, paramedics were able to stablilise the woman who underwent surgery a short time after the incident.

On Thursday morning, police said that the woman remains in Royal Darwin Hospital in a serious condition. Her family in Mayo have been informed.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the incident, and is providing consular assistance to the woman’s family.