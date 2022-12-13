Six people killed in ambush and siege at remote Australian property

Six people including two police officers were shot dead at a property on Wains Road in Wieambilla. Map: Datawrapper

Six people including two police officers were shot dead at a property in rural Australia after officers who arrived to investigate reports of a missing person were ambushed, authorities said on Tuesday.

Police said the violence began about 4.45pm on Monday local time when four officers arrived at a remote property in the state of Queensland.

At least two heavily armed shooters opened fire on the officers at the rural property on Wains Road in Wieambilla, authorities said.

Police returned fire, but two officers were critically injured and died at the scene, and a neighbour was also killed during the firefight, police said.

In that initial confrontation, a third officer was grazed by a bullet while the fourth escaped, Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said. She said it was a miracle that two officers had survived and that one was able to raise the alarm.

“In my view, the officers didn’t stand a chance, and I don’t know how two got out alive,” Ms Carroll said after visiting the scene. She said the officers were shot in an exposed area in front of the house.

Police identified the officers who were killed as Constables Matthew Arnold (26) and Rachel McCrow (29) Mr Arnold was sworn in as an officer in 2020 and Ms McCrow in 2021.

Ian Leavers, the president of the Queensland Police Union, said the officers walked into a hail of gunshots. He said that as one officer took cover in long grass, the offenders lit a fire to try to coax her out.

“She actually believed that she was either going to be shot or she was going to be burned alive,” Mr Leavers told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

After the officer was able to raise the alarm, authorities said a siege situation then developed at the property, with specialised police officers and air support called in.

Ms Carroll said 16 officers risked their lives retrieving the bodies of the killed officers, not knowing at that point if their colleagues were dead or alive.

Just after 10.30pm, two men and a woman were killed in a second major confrontation with police, police said. Ms Carroll said all three of those killed were considered offenders. “It is an unimaginable tragedy,” Ms Carroll said.

Ms Carroll said local police had acted upon a request from authorities in the neighbouring state of New South Wales to check on a person who had been reported missing as long as 12 months ago but who had been in contact with people until recent days.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described “terrible scenes in Wieambilla and a heartbreaking day for the families and friends of the Queensland Police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty”.

“My condolences to all who are grieving tonight — Australia mourns with you,” Mr Albanese wrote on Twitter.