China-Central Asia summit illustrates power imbalance between Beijing and former Soviet states

The closing event at the China-Central Asia summit was billed as a “joint meeting with the press” and the description was accurate insofar as Xi Jinping was joined on the podium by the leaders of five Central Asian states and the media were present.

But the Chinese premier was the only one to speak, delivering a prepared statement on the outcome of the meeting with no questions from the press.

It was a nice illustration of the imbalance of power between China and the five former Soviet republics of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. It was underscored again when Xi said the summit would be a biennial event, alternating between Beijing and one of the other capitals and that they would consider setting up a permanent secretariat “in China”.

The relationship is a mutually beneficial one, however, with the Central Asian states supplying China with energy, minerals and other commodities in return for investment and infrastructure. But China sees in Central Asia enormous economic potential, as well as a trade route to Europe like a contemporary Silk Road.

China’s policy of non-interference in its neighbours’ internal affairs has been welcome among leaders whose conduct often stands up poorly to scrutiny. But it has meant that Beijing takes a hands-off approach to disputes between the Central Asian states and to internal threats to their leaders.

This has left the former Soviet republics continuing to cling to Russia for security even as they withhold support for its war against Ukraine. All five leaders were in Moscow this month for the annual Victory Day parade, the first time they had attended the event for a number of years.

Although China’s importance in the region is growing while Russia’s is shrinking, both countries share an interest in its stability and Xi’s grand plan for Central Asia is not necessarily in conflict with his strategic partnership with Russian president Vladimir Putin. And Beijing’s friendship with Moscow will be on display next week when Xi meets Russian prime minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The China-Central Asia summit ended as leaders of the G7 group of industrialised nations were gathering in the Japanese city of Hiroshima. Beijing is keen to contrast the emphasis on positive co-operation in Xi’an with what it sees as the G7 leaders’ focus on their enemies and rivals, with Russia in the first category and China – at least for now – in the second.