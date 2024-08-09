Venezuela’s Maduro blocks X access in country for 10 days

A woman wearing a Venezuelan flag lights candles during a vigil in Caracas demanding freedom for political prisoners arrested following the contested re-election of Nicolás Maduro. Photograph: YURI CORTEZ/AFP via Getty Image

Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro on Thursday took tensions with social media platform X and owner Elon Musk to new heights, banning the platform in the South American country for 10 days amid furore over a disputed presidential election.

Mr Maduro said he signed a resolution presented by regulator Conatel, which “has decided to take social network X, formerly known as Twitter, out of circulation for 10 days” and accused Mr Musk of inciting hate, civil war, and death.

“X get out of Venezuela for 10 days!” he said in a speech which was broadcast on state television.

Mr Maduro and Mr Musk have frequently traded barbs over X, with the platform’s owner comparing the Venezuelan president to a donkey, while Mr Maduro has blamed Mr Musk for being a driving force behind protests and dissent following the election.

They have also offered and accepted challenges to fight each other in comments on X and via Venezuelan state television.

The temporary ban on X represents another swipe at Big Tech, after Mr Maduro this week urged supporters to abandon Meta-owned WhatsApp in favour of Telegram or WeChat, saying the messaging app was being used to threaten the families of soldiers and police officers.

WhatsApp declined to comment. X did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Venezuela’s electoral authority proclaimed Mr Maduro the winner of the July 28th presidential election with some 51 per cent of the vote, although it has yet to produce the voting tallies.

The declaration sparked widespread accusations of fraud and protests which were promoted across social media. Local advocacy group the Venezuelan Observatory for Social Conflict reports at least 23 people have been killed in protests.

In the days after the vote, protests from Venezuelans across the country and abroad broke out demanding Mr Maduro step down and to honour a win by opposition candidate Edmundo González.

The opposition, led by Maria Corina Machado and Mr González, says it has copies of the voting tallies that show it won the election with more than seven million votes, compared to Mr Maduro’s 3.3 million votes. That result is broadly similar to that predicted by independent exit polls.

Countries including the US, Argentina and Chile have refused to recognise Mr Maduro’s claimed victory, instead urging transparency and the publication of the voting tallies. China and Russia have congratulated him on his victory.

Venezuelan security forces have launched a crackdown on what authorities say are violent criminals, with Mr Maduro touting more than 2,000 arrests. Advocacy groups say those arrested are peaceful demonstrators being targeted for repression.

Earlier, the foreign ministers of Mexico, Colombia and Brazil reiterated calls for Venezuela’s electoral authority to publish the vote tallies in a joint statement.

The statement followed comments from Ms Machado on Thursday, who called on Mexico’s president Andrés Manuel López Obrador to impress on Mr Maduro that his best option is to negotiate with the country’s opposition. – Reuters