Brazil presidential election: Bolsonaro loses to left-wing candidate Lula by thin margin

Former left-wing president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defeated far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a photo finish to Brazil’s presidential election late on Sunday night. Mr Lula was declared winner with 50.8 per cent against 49.2 per cent for Mr Bolsonaro, a margin of just 1.9 million votes out of an electorate of 156 million.

The two candidates had been neck and neck during the count following the bitterest presidential contest since the return of democracy in the 1980s. Initially behind, when Lula overtook his rival an hour and 45 minutes after polls closed the news was greeted with fireworks in cities across the country.

[ Allegations of road blocks by highway police spark fears of voter suppression in Brazil ]

The victory completes a remarkable comeback for the former union leader who was excluded from the contest four years ago after being jailed for corruption in a trial that was later annulled after the judge who convicted him was declared to be partial by the Supreme Court. Brazil’s first working class president, Mr Lula who turned 77 on Thursday, previously served two terms between 2003 and 2010.

Election day was marked by accusations of voter suppression after the federal highway police carried out a series of road checks in areas that traditionally vote heavily for Lula. Mr Bolsonaro has repeatedly threatened not to accept the result if defeated.