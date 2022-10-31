World leaders rush to congratulate Lula on Brazil election victory

Leaders from the US, Europe and Latin American nations have been quick to offer congratulations to Brazil’s president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva after his narrow victory over the far-right incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro.

Mr Bolsonaro had cast doubt on the voting process leading up to the bitterly divisive election, and hinted he might reject the outcome if he lost. He has yet to concede.

In a statement, US president Joe Biden strongly backed the legitimacy of the result, congratulating Mr Lula “following free, fair, and credible elections”.

“I look forward to working together to continue the cooperation between our two countries in the months and years ahead,” he said.

Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, said on Twitter: “The people of Brazil have spoken,” adding that he looked forward to working with Lula “to strengthen the partnership between our countries, to deliver results for Canadians and Brazilians, and to advance shared priorities – like protecting the environment”.

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, also offered his good wishes, saying the poll opened “a new page” in Brazil’s history.

“Together, we will join forces to take up the many common challenges and renew the ties of friendship between our two countries,” he said on Twitter, minutes after the announcement of the final election results.

President Michael D Higgins sent his “warmest congratulations” to Mr Lula. “I send these good wishes as President of Ireland and on behalf of the people of Ireland, following your election victory,” he said. “The links that have developed in recent years between our countries have been characterised by the energy and creativity of those Brazilians who have made their homes in Ireland while we in turn take pride in the Irish contribution to Brazil, mindful of the historic links rooted in our history, as well as in our educational and cultural lives.”

All eyes have been on the outcome of the election, with the future of the Amazon rainforest and its impact on the global climate emergency at stake. With 156 million voters, Brazil is one of the world’s largest democracies.

Spain’s prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, said Brazil had “decided to bet on progress and hope”.

The German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, said in a tweet that he looked forward to cooperating with Mr Lula, especially on trade and climate protection.

Australia’s prime minister, Anthony Albanese, who recently secured his own leftwing victory, tweeted: “Huge congratulations to @LulaOficial on a tremendous victory in the Brazilian elections. Look forward to working with you on protecting our global environment.”

Rishi Sunak, the British prime minister, also congratulated him and said he looked forward to working with him on issues that mattered to the UK and Brazil.

Vladimir Putin congratulated Mr Lula, and expressed his hope for the further development of Russian-Brazilian cooperation. Last week, Russia’s president said Brazil was his country’s “most important partner in Latin America”, and that he had good relations with both Lula, and his opponent, Bolsonaro.

President Alberto Fernandez of Argentina said the result opens a new era for the history of Latin America. “A time of hope and future that begins today,” he said. “After so many injustices you lived through, the people of Brazil have elected you and democracy has triumphed,” he added.

Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, also from the left, tweeted: “Lula won, blessed people of Brazil. There will be equality and humanism.”

The Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, offered a “big hug” to Mr Lula, saying in a tweet: “Long live the peoples determined to be free, sovereign and independent! Today in Brazil democracy triumphed.”

Mr Lula’s eturn to power in Brazil follows a string of leftwing gains in Latin America. Gustavo Petro, who became Colombia’s first leftist president after his election this summer, tweeted simply: “Long live Lula”. He later shared a map showing that the majority of Latin American countries were now led by leftist governments.