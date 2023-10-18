Two tourists and guide killed by suspected rebels on safari in Uganda

Police in Uganda said the trio, two foreign tourists and their Ugandan guide, were driving through the Queen Elizabeth National Park on Tuesday when they were attacked by suspected members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group.

A British national is among three people killed after assailants attacked their vehicle in a national park in south-western Uganda, authorities said.

Uganda Police Force spokesman Fred Enanga wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “We have registered a cowardly terrorist attack on two foreign tourists and a Ugandan in Queen Elizabeth National Park. The three were killed, and their safari vehicle burnt.

“Our joint forces responded immediately upon receiving the information and are aggressively pursuing the suspected ADF rebels. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims.”

The Uganda Wildlife Authority identified the tourists as being from the UK and South Africa.

Following the incident, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated its travel advice for Uganda, warning against “all but essential travel” to Queen Elizabeth National Park.

A statement on its website said: “If you are currently in the Park, you should follow the advice of local security authorities. If you are able to do so safely, you should consider leaving the area.” - PA