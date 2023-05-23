Sudan seven-day ceasefire begins with reports of continued fighting

Armed men walk in Khartoum on Monday, as fighting between forces loyal to two rival Sudanese generals continues. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

A weeklong ceasefire in Sudan intended to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid got off to a shaky start as witnesses in the capital, Khartoum, reported fighter jets over the city and continued fighting in some areas.

The US and Saudi Arabia announced the deal to stop six weeks of fighting, saying it would come into force at 9.45pm (7.45pm) on Monday. World powers had put pressure on the army and the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces to sign a deal. Previous attempts have fallen apart.

Heavy bombardments could be heard in east Khartoum, witnesses said, and one resident shared a picture of thick black smoke rising into the sky. In Omdurman and Bahri, twin cities adjoining Khartoum, shooting could reportedly still be heard.

In the hours before the ceasefire went into effect, the army conducted heavy airstrikes across the capital, Khartoum, against its paramilitary rivals.

READ MORE

Although fighting has continued through previous ceasefires, this was the first to be formally agreed after negotiations.

Fighting has pitted the Sudanese army, led by Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, against the RSF, led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. More than a million people have been displaced, and millions more trapped with limited access to water, electricity and medicine.

The ceasefire deal includes for the first time a monitoring mechanism involving the army and the RSF as well as representatives from Saudi Arabia and the US, which brokered the agreement after talks in Jeddah.

Shortly before the ceasefire was due to take effect, the RSF released an audio message from Gen Dagalo in which he thanked Saudi Arabia and the US but urged his men on to victory. “We will not retreat until we end this coup,” he said.

Aid agencies have struggled to operate amid the violence, with facilities attacked during the conflict. The Sudanese Journalists’ Syndicate has accused the RSF of robbing and attacking reporters. - Guardian