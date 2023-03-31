South African Paralympian Oscar Pistorius denied parole

Former South Africa Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius has been denied parole over the killing of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp 10 years ago.

Pistorius killed Ms Steenkamp, a model and law graduate, when he fired four times through the bathroom door of his high-security Pretoria house in February 2013.

The parole board’s decision was taken at a hearing at the correctional facility on the outskirts of the capital, Pretoria, where the 36-year-old is being held.

Ms Steenkamp’s parents had opposed an early release, saying they do not believe the former athlete has told the truth about what happened and has not shown remorse.

READ MORE

Pistorius was found guilty of murder and given a 13-year jail sentence in 2017 after a lengthy trial and several appeals.

State prosecutors accused him of deliberately killing Ms Steenkamp in a fit of jealousy and anger. The athlete, who frequently broke down in court, denied the accusation, saying he was deeply in love with her and believed he was protecting her when he shot through the toilet door because he thought an intruder was hiding there.

‘Excessive force’

The trial judge found there was no evidence Pistorius had wanted to kill Ms Steenkamp but found him guilty of the lesser crime of culpable homicide, as he had acted “too hastily and used excessive force”. The athlete was later convicted of murder after an appeal by prosecutors and his sentence increased to 13 years behind bars.

Offenders in South Africa are automatically eligible for parole consideration after serving half of their sentence. Pistorius has served more than half, having started his term in 2014.

Pistorius won global fame and fortune when he reached the semi-finals of the 400m at the 2012 Olympics. A double amputee below the knee from 11 months old, Pistorius inspired millions around the world with his determination to reach the highest levels of sport. Known as the Blade Runner because of his carbon-fibre prosthetics, his success attracted lucrative endorsement contracts and sponsorship deals.

[ Oscar Pistorius set for parole hearing 10 years after killing girlfriend ]

As part of his rehabilitation, Pistorius met Ms Steenkamp’s parents last year in a process authorities said aimed to ensure inmates “acknowledge the harm they have caused to their victims and the society at large”.

The Steenkamps earlier called for their daughter’s murderer to remain in prison for the rest of his life.

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023