‘I might be dead by then’: Locals react to plans for a Finglas Luas line

Standing at a bus stop in Finglas village, Patricia McGlue (47) is unsure whether she will be around to see a promised new tram line for the area.

Ms McGlue, who is waiting on the 40 bus on Seamus Ennis Road to go to a doctor’s appointment, says “I heard that years ago… and then nothing happened”.

“When I first moved out here to Finglas about four years ago, they said they were doing it but there was still nothing done,” she says. “I don’t know, hopefully they do. I might be dead in 10 years’ time so I won’t see it but the kids will and the grandkids.”

Finglas resident Patricia McGlue: 'I might be dead in 10 years’ time so I won’t see it but the kids will and the grandkids.' Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

It is Tuesday morning in the north Dublin suburb, where Ms McGlue and others are beginning their day – commuting to work, ferrying children to creche or school and dropping into the local Supervalu.

READ MORE

Across the city, the Cabinet has just approved Dublin’s next Luas line, which could bring trams to Finglas by 2031. A population of about 60,000 people would be served by the planned line, which would connect to the existing Green line at Broombridge in Cabra and provide access from there to the city centre and on to Brides Glen in south Dublin.

[ Finglas Luas: New tram line could service population of 60,000 by 2031Opens in new window ]

Under the Transport Strategy for the Greater Dublin Area, the Finglas Luas line had been scheduled for completion by 2036. However, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan indicated earlier this year he supported accelerated development of the project and would seek prioritisation of its construction.

The preferred route of the Finglas line would have four stops, running north from Broombridge to St Helena’s in south Finglas, from there on to Finglas Village then St Margaret’s Road before terminating at Charlestown.

Finglas resident John Hiles: 'They never bring anything out near Finglas... because it has a reputation, a bad reputation.' Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

John Hiles (75), who has been living in Finglas for 50 years, says he is also sceptical as to whether the tram line will happen in his lifetime.

“This has been going on years and years. They were going to do things with the village, they were going to do this and that. I think it might happen in another 20 or 30 years but I won’t be here, I’ll be well gone,” he says.

Mr Hiles adds he would “definitely” welcome the tram line and uses bus services regularly. “I just can’t see it happening,” he says.

“They never bring anything out near Finglas. They don’t bring anything out here at all because it has a reputation, a bad reputation.”

[ Luas to get new trams worth €500m over next 15 yearsOpens in new window ]

Ciara Brady (33), a veterinary nurse working in the village, says the new tram line is “a great idea”. Ms Brady currently commutes from her home in Drogheda every day, which takes her an hour or longer each way.

“I used to live in Dublin so I used to use the Luas a lot but obviously now I don’t because I don’t really be in Dublin as much other than working,” she says.

“I would absolutely use it if it came here though. I also used to live in London so the Tube was my lifeline. The Luas could definitely be the same here… There’s not a lot of taxis around here either, probably more buses but there’s only so much space for them.

“Everybody, maybe bar three people I work with, relies on the bus to get to and from work. They would find bus services hit and miss.”

Kevin Richards: 'It will add value to the area but there will be more people coming and going.' Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Kevin Richards (55), a carer who travels to and from work on his bicycle, says he is “undecided”.

[ Some Dublin public transport journeys 20% shorter after traffic changes, says Lord MayorOpens in new window ]

“It will add value to the area but there will be more people coming and going,” he says. “I believe there’s going to be a Luas stop behind where I live. There might be an open area of people constantly just coming and going, traffic build-up and this and that.

“It’s a great idea but I just think it will be busier with more people coming and going. I’m 50:50 on it.”