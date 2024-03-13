Man (18) killed in single vehicle road crash in Co Mayo

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses to the collision to come forward. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

An 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash near Castlebar, Co Mayo on Wednesday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted shortly before 5pm to the incident at Cloonkeen on the R309. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road at the crash site has been closed and local diversions are currently in operation. Forensic collision investigators have been requested to examine the scene.

The local Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination is due to be arranged. Wednesday’s incident brings the total of people killed on Irish roads so far this year to 41, one higher than the same period last year.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses to the collision to come forward and road users with camera footage, including dash-cam recordings, who were in the vicinity at the time are urged to provide this footage to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.